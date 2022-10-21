Jump to content

‘Sexy baby’: Taylor Swift’s single Anti-Hero might contain a secret 30 Rock reference

Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ has fans hunting for coded meanings and esoteric references

Amanda Whiting
Friday 21 October 2022 16:13
Comments

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift may have tucked a 30 Rock reference into “Anti-Hero”, the first single off her new album Midnights.

The records was released on Friday (21 October) at 12am exactly, which means Swift’s fans – known as Swifties – have already had hours to listen and dissect the tracks.

One lyric in particular, however, has created more consternation than others. On “Anti-Hero”, Swift sings: “Sometimes, I feel like everybody is a sexy baby / And I’m a monster on the hill.”

Some fans have suggested that the phrase “sexy baby” is ripped from a season five episode of 30 Rock, in which Tina Fey’s character – Liz Lemon – lectures an over-sexualised employee.

The adult employee in question, Abby, wears her hair in childlike pigtails and speaks in a soft baby voice.

She also objects to Liz’s interference, stating: “The whole sexy baby thing isn’t an act. I am a very sexy baby.”

The fan theory that Swift’s “sexy baby” reference is a nod to 30 Rock is gaining traction on Twitter.

“Taylor Swift confirmed 30 Rock stan,” wrote one listener.

“Taylor Alison out here dropping niche 30 Rock references,” wrote another.

Sexy Baby

Midnights is Swift’s tenth studio album. In The Independent’s five-star review, the work is described as a return to the star’s trademark confessional bangers. “Playing Midnights will make you feel as though you’re sleeping over at her house while she spills secrets and settles scores into the night,” writes Helen Lewis.

“Anti-Hero” is written and produced by Swift and her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

On Friday morning (21 October), Swift also released a music video for the track, which stars Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), John Early (Search Party), and Mike Birbiglia (Don’t Think Twice).

While Swift sings the “sexy baby” lyric, an elarged version of the singer crawls around a dinner party in the company of normal-sized guests, a literal depiction of a “monster on the hill” among “sexy babies”.

For more about the release of Midnights, follow along on The Independent’s live blog.

