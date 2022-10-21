Taylor Swift news - latest: Midnights reaction and every easter egg in ‘Anti-Hero’ video explained
US pop artist released new album to much fanfare from critics and fans
Taylor Swift has released her 10th album, Midnights, along with a new video and a surprise seven additional songs.
Critics have so far shared positive review, includingThe Independent which gave Midnights five stars. Critic Helen Brown called it her “darkest and most cryptic album yet”.
Fans are also praising the record, and claiming that Swift temporarily crashed Spotify upon the release of the seven bonus tracks.
Many are now poring over Swift’s lyrics for her usual easter eggs and any references to her personal life.
The release of the music video for “Anti-Hero” – directed by Swift, herself – has certainly provided Swift fans with plenty of material to pour over.
Some fans believe “Lavender Haze” references Swift’s current partner, the actor Joe Alwyn, and calls out speculation over their relationship status.
Follow live updates below:
What the critics are saying about ‘Midnights'
The reception to ‘Midnights’ has been rapturous from fans and critics alike. In addition to The Independent’s own five-star review, other publications have heaped praise on Swift’s latest album.
The Guardian’s five-star review commends Midnights on its “confident songwriting and understated synth-pop”.
Midnights is Taylor Swift’s darkest and most cryptic album yet - review
The subtle melodies of Midnights take time to sink their claws in. But Swift’s feline vocal stealth and assured lyrical control ensures she keeps your attention
Meanwhile, Rollingstone gave the record a four-star review, noting that musically, Midnights appears to return to the contemporary pop landscape after Folklore and Evermore.
NME likewise gave the album a four-star review, writing that it offers up “brighter, future-facing sounds”.
The Telegraph’s four-star write-up singles out the moody “Midnight Rain” as the most interesting track.
Full tracklist and runtimes for ‘Midnights'
‘Midnights’ has, of course, 13 tracks. Fans of Swift will know that number 13 is the singer’s lucky number – you can find the full tracklist and runtimes below:
1. “Lavender Haze” / 3:22
2. “Maroon” / 3:38
3. “Anti-Hero” / 3:20
4. “Snow on the Beach” (featuring Lana Del Rey) / 4:16
5. “You’re on Your Own, Kid” / 3:14
6. “Midnight Rain” / 2:54
7. “Question...?” / 3:30
8. “Vigilante Shit” / 2:44
9. “Bejeweled” / 3:14
10. “Labyrinth” / 4:07
11. “Karma” / 3:24
12. “Sweet Nothing” / 3:08
13. “Mastermind” / 3:11
Taylor Swift releases Midnights, her 10th studio album
Hi and welcome to our liveblog of all things Taylor.
Let’s start with the obvious, what did The Independent say about her 10th studio album, Midnights?
Well, take a look at Helen Brown’s five-star review, if the rating alone didn’t make it clear!
