Florence Welch, the lead singer of Florence and the Machine, has teased a return, causing excitement among her fanbase.

Welch, known for songs including “Dog Days Are Over,” hasn’t released new music since the single “Call Me Cruella”, which was written for Emma Stone’s 2021 film Cruella. Her band’s latest record, titled High As Hope, arrived in 2018.

On Tuesday (22 February), Welch cryptically tweeted “something’s coming” – although exactly what she was referring to remains unknown.

This hasn’t stopped fans from assuming a new album is on the way, especially considering that Welch broke her nearly year-long Twitter silence to send the tweet.

Numerous fans have welcomed the singer back to the platform. One user wrote: “There you are, I knew you were up to something.”

Welch, who currently has one million followers on the social media site, received approximately 700 replies to the message, many of which have been accompanied by memes depicting tears and extreme jubilation.

One fan responded: “i’m screaming crying and throwing up from excitement.”

Another added: “So fuc* anxious for your return. I want you back, ladie. Welcome KING.”

“The internet can be wonderful sometimes because a single tweet has made my week,” one user wrote.

Spotify even joined in, simply commenting: “CHILLS.”

Florence and the Machine released Harder Than Hell, a compilation album of older songs, earlier this month (11 February). The band headlined the Glastonbury Festival in 2015.