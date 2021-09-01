All Points East disappoints Foals fans with ‘worst sound ever’

Foals fans were left disappointed by the sound quality at All Points East festival.

Throughout the band’s otherwise highly praised set set, fans further back in the crowd were left complaining about the festival’s sound issues. One fan called it the “worst sound quality” they had ever heard.

Another in attendance said on Twitter that they “walked out” after half an hour because of the poor sound that made it difficult to hear the band.

A fan on social media who called Foals their “favourite band” said they were “inaudible” and suggested that a noise curfew may have been why the sound was so low.

Another, who called Foals “the best rock band in the world”, had been “let down” by All Points East, stating that the festival’s organisers were to blame.

The Evening Standard’s review of the festival did say that the final day was “let down only by too quiet sound systems”.

Other performers on the third and final day of All Points East included Bombay Bicycle Club, Jade Bird and Ghostpoet.

The previous two days had seen artists such as Jamie xx, Kano, Jorja Smith, London Grammar and Little Simz take to the stage in London’s Victoria Park.