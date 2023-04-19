Foo Fighters announce first new album since death of Taylor Hawkins

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Foo Fighters have announced their new album, But Here We Are, which will release this summer.

On Wednesday (19 April), the rock band dropped the record’s lead single “Rescued”, marking their first new music since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

The group’s 10-song album, produced by the band and Greg Kurstin, will release via Roswell Records and RCA Records on 2 June.

Other songs on the record include “Under You”, “Hearing Voices”, “But Here We Are”, “The Glass”, “Nothing At All”, Show Me How”, “Beyond Me”, “The Teacher” and “Rest”.

But Here We Are is a “brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year”, according to a press release.

The sentiment alludes to the unexpected passing of Hawkins last year while the band was touring South America.

At the time, the group, led by Dave Grohl, was scheduled to play in Bogotá when Hawkins began complaining of “chest pain”. He was declared dead in his Colombia hotel room after paramedics battled to revive him. He was 50.

Foo Fighters immediately cancelled the remainder of their shows. Near the end of the year, they returned to the stage to honour Hawkins in two tribute shows.

Shortly after, the group released a statement about their fate following Hawkins’s death, confirming they will continue as a band, but they will be a “different band going forward”.

Addressing fans, they said: “When we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

The band is scheduled to resume touring and headlining festivals in May. They released their latest album, Medicine at Midnight, in 2021.

But Here We Are releases on 2 June.