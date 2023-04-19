The Mandalorian fans pan ‘anticlimactic’ season three finale

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Mandalorian fans have given a damning verdict on the third season finale.

Released on Disney+ on Wednesday morning (19 April), the episode, titled “Chapter 24: The Return”, brought a number of story arcs to a close.

Spoilers follow for season three of The Mandalorian – you have been warned!

In “The Return”, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his force-sensitive ward Grogu, along with Katee Sackhoff’s Bo Katan, finally defeat the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and reclaim the planet Mandalore for the Mandalorian people.

The episode ends with Din formally adopting Grogu as his child, bestowing on him the name of Din Grogu. The pair are given a cabin to live in by Greef Karga (Carl Weathers).

Despite some shocking celebrity cameos, and the emotional return of a past Star Wars actor, the third season of The Mandalorian has received a tepid response from fans, and the finale failed to win many people over.

“I’m sorry if it’s just me but that Mandalorian s4 finale felt anticlimactic,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Spies/traitors never paid off, praetorian guards got iced quickly, no real threat to any character, moff goes out with a whimper....”

“The Mandalorian Finale was kinda mid. Like a 6/10. Damn,” another wrote.

Katee Sackhoff in ‘The Mandalorian’ season three finale (LucasFilm)

“Finale was a snoozefest. A bad end to a bad season. Moff actually dead?? im sure he’ll be back. Darksaber broken?? Why?? Mythasour ended up being nothing, and who were the spies??? tired of these star wars Ls,” someone else commented.

“Finale had an amazing battle… but damn that was pretty underwhelming,” another fan remarked. “Just like this season it was just… okay. Was waiting for something to happen and there was really nothing special at all.”

Others, however, offered more positive thoughts on the episode.

“Mandalorian finale was quite good. Not groundbreaking or anything crazy, but it was a good way to end the season,” one fan commented.

Another opined: “Mandalorian season finale was solid imo. The season as a whole to me was solid as well.”

The Mandalorian is available to stream now on Disney+.