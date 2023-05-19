Foo Fighters dedicate new album to Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl’s mother

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Foo Fighters will dedicate their new album But Here We Are to the late band member Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl’s mother Virginia.

The album, which is set to be released on 2 June, will be the band’s first album ever since Hawkins’s death in March 2022.

Hawkins was declared dead at a hotel in Colombia after paramedics battled to revive him. Prior to his death, he was suffering from “chest pain”.

Grohl, the band’s frontman, lost his mother in the summer of 2022.

The band has described the new album to be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response” to everything they’ve experienced in the last year.

“But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life,” the press release states.

The new album is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters.

Earlier this week, a Brooklyn-based graphic arts studio called Morning Breath Inc revealed the design of the album’s physical packaging which says: “For Virginia and Taylor”.

In the caption of the post, the art studio wrote: “It’s always an honour to work with [Foo Fighters]. This is the design for their latest album But Here We Are. Definitely a new turn for us as we explored minimalism and new techniques printing white on white.”

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters also released a new single called “Under You”.

The group’s 10-song album also includes records “Hearing Voices”, “But Here We Are”, “The Glass”, “Nothing At All”, “Show Me How”, “Beyond Me”, “The Teacher” and “Rest”.

In September, the band performed a tribute concert in Hawkins’ honour. You can read The Independent’s five-star review here.