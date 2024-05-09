Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Independent readers can get their hands on a pair of tickets to see huge artists including Sir Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers, Sting, Paloma Faith, Bryan Adams, Van Morrison and more... and all they have to do is sign up to our music newsletter.

This year, we’re the exclusive news partner of Forest Live festival, a music series held in some of the country’s most beautiful natural settings.

The event is run by Forestry England, and proceeds from ticket sales are going towards growing and protecting the nation’s forests for generations to come.

Forestry England plans over seven million trees in Egland each year, along with helping to protect trees and wildlife habitats from climate threats.

The 2024 edition of the festival has an impressive lineup, from crooner Tom Jones to rock stars like Bryan Adams, Sting, Johnny Marr and Van Morrison, plus plenty of pop from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Corrs, Paloma Faith and Becky Hill.

Gigs this year will take place in six different locations: Delamere Forest, Dalby Forest, Sherwood Pines, High Lodge Thetford Forest, Westonbirt Arboretum and Cannock Chase Forest.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is one of the artists performing at Forest Live 2024 ( Getty Images )

