Bryan Adam and Johnny Marr join Forest Live 2024 lineup

Bryan Adams will perform in some of England’s most picturesque and historic forest settings as part of Forest Live, the summer series of live music taking place next year.

The Canadian rock artist joins the lineup along with former Smiths guitarist and solo musician Johnny Marr, and indie band The Charlatans.

Adams, 64, will perform hits from his career spanning more than 40 years, at Delamere Forest in Cheshire on Sunday 16 June, Thetford Forest on Thursday 20 June, and Dalby Forest in Yorkshire on Friday 21 June.

Meanwhile, Marr and The Charlatans will perform at Cannock Chase Forest in Staffordshire on Friday 28 June.

Marr fans can expect to hear songs by The Smiths and tracks from Marr’s solo albums, including last year’s Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, while The Charlatans, who can claim 13 Top 40 studio albums, are known for hit singles including “The Only One I Know” and “North Country Girl”.

See the full dates below:

Bryan Adams:

Delamere Forest – Sunday 16 June

Thetford Forest – Thursday 20 June

Dalby Forest – Friday 21 June

The Charlatans And Johnny Marr:

Cannock Chase Forest – Friday 28 June

A Forest Live gig at the Delamere Stage in Cheshire, England (Paul Dulac)

They join previously announced headliners including The Police frontman and solo artist Sting, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, pop singers Becky Hill and Anne-Marie, Welsh star Tom Jones, and American jazz artist Gregory Porter.

For the 2024 edition of Forest Live, The Independent will serve as the first ever official news partner of the festival series, delivering the latest updates, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes insights between now and the concerts.

The collaboration marks The Independent’s continued commitment to supporting live music, along with its dedicated coverage of environmental issues.

The view over England’s Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire (Forestry England / Nissen Hut)

Presented by Forestry England, Forest Live raises funds to maintain the country’s areas of natural beauty, run essential conservation projects, and continue growing trees. Last year, Forestry England planted around 7.4 million trees.

Pre-sale tickets will be available exclusively on forestlive.com at 9am on Thursday 14 December, before general sale begins at 9am on Friday 15 December.