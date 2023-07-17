Fan grabs Bryan Adams’ microphone after invading stage to sing Summer of ‘69

A fan climbed on stage during a Bryan Adams gig to grab the microphone during “Summer of ‘69.”

The Canadian singer was performing in Salt Lake City when a man in ripped jeans and a white t-shirt emerged from the crowd.

Adams stepped away from the microphone as the fan began to sing the first verse of the hit song.

The stage invader was shortly removed afterwards by security personnel.

Adams appeared unfazed by the incident and carried on with his performance from where the fan left off.