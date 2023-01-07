Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

French Montana has released his first statement following reports that 10 people had been injured in a shooting during his music video shoot.

The incident took place outside a Miami restaurant called The Licking where the rapper was filming a music video on Thursday night (5 January), according to police.

In a statement on Friday (6 January), Montana tweeted: “Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape [with] friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt.

“Our thoughts and prayers are [with] the victims and families at this time.”

US news sites reported that it remains unclear whether someone shot into the crowd or whether there was an exchange of gunfire.

Witnesses said the “Unforgettable” rapper was shooting a video at the time of the incident and local MC Ced Mogul shared a clip from the video showing Montana dressed in a red shirt while sitting in the back of a car with New Orleans rapper Rob49.

Mogul claimed Rob49 was among the victims, but police are yet to confirm this.

Miami Gardens police spokesperson Diana Gourgue told reporters that the condition of those hurt was unknown, but there were not any fatalities, per CBS News.

The Licking said in a statement: “Our hearts are heavy and go out to the victims of this senseless act. We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out last min French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot. We have no idea what actually took place. The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested.”

Montana released the latest edition in his mixtape series, Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition, on Friday. It features A$AP Rocky, Kodak Black and Jeremih, among other artists.