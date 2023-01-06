✕ Close Jeremy Renner shares video recovering in hospital after snowploughing accident

Actor Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” by the snow plough that left him with serious injuries.

The Marvel star underwent two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after the “tragic”incident that has left him on a “long road to recovery”.

He had been trying to rescue his car from the snow when he was accidentally run over by the heavy-duty snowplough he’d been operating.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in their original statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

On Wednesday (4 January), TMZ obtained the details of the log made by emergency services at the time, including details from the 911 call that give further insight into Renner’s immediate injuries.

According to the publication, Renner, 51, was audibly groaning in the background of the call, due to his pain.

The record notes that the right side of Renner’s chest had collapsed and that his upper torso was crushed.

The plough accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said.

In his first post since the accident, Renner shared a selfie from his hospital bed with the caption: “Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Renner, 51, was met with an outpouring of support from his fans and Marvel co-stars, including Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Chris Pratt.