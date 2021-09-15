Rapper G-Eazy arrested for allegedly punching two men at New York nightclub

Rapper G-Eazy was arrested on Monday (13 September) for allegedly assaulting two men outside the Boom Boom Room nightclub in New York City.

Police told New York Daily News that the 32-year-old rapper has been charged with assault, and is expected to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court on 1 October.

He is currently not in custody.

TMZ first reported that “The Beautiful & Damned” rapper was involved in an altercation with a few people around 12:50am on Friday (10 September) at The Standard Hotel club.

After exiting the venue, G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, allegedly punched a 32-year-old man who suffered redness and some swelling to the head.

According to the NYPD, another 29-year-old man was also punched during the incident.

A man from the opposition group claims that one of the “No Limit” rapper’s group member’s hit him violently in the head with a glass bottle which resulted in him having to seek treatment at a hospital.

The Independent has reached out to G-Eazy’s representatives for comment.

Two days after the incident occurred, the California-born rapper made an appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn.

G-Eazy’s fourth studio album These Things Happen Too is scheduled for release on 24 September.