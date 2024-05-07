Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gary Barlow’s country mansion was targeted by thieves while he was filming the final series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, according to reports.

The pop star, 53, lives in the £6m property in the south of England with his wife, Dawn, and their three children. It was not confirmed who was at home at the time of the alleged break-in.

According to The Sun, burglars forced open the mansion’s front gate while the singer was performing in London with his band Take That.

The publication reports that Barlow, who purchased the home for around £2.3m in 2007, was unaware a break-in had taken place until the following day on 8 April, when police were alerted.

No arrests have been made, the publication reports, and it is unclear as to what, if anything, was stolen.

A police spokesperson said: “We received reports of a burglary in between 5.50pm on 7 April and 9am on 8 April. Officers are investigating the incident.”

Neighbours, who described Barlow and his family as “lovely”, said they witnessed police taking photos from outside the Grade II-listed estate in the days after the incident, adding that the gate was fixed a few days later.

Gary Barlow’s home was reportedly targeted by thieves ( Getty Images )

Representatives for Barlow declined to comment when contacted by The Independent.

Barlow rose to fame with boyband Take That in the early Nineties, along with former bandmate Robbie Williams who later quit to pursue a solo career. They have enjoyed a string of Top 10 singles and won eight Brit Awards.

Take That performed their hit song “Shine” on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on the penultimate episode of the popular ITV series; the final episode aired the following week.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Last week, it was announced that the trio would not perform their scheduled show on Tuesday 7 May at Manchester’s embattled Co-op Live arena, as the venue suffered a series of technical issues in its opening weeks.

Take That perform onstage during the finale of The National Lottery's Big Bash to celebrate 2023 at OVO Arena Wembley on December 06, 2023 in London ( Getty Images for The National Lo )

The pop band will instead play to fans at rival event space AO Arena, with a statement informing ticket-holders that the decision was made to “minimise inconvenience”.

“Given the ongoing technical issues around the opening of Co-op Live we have taken the difficult decision to move our May shows to the AO Arena where we have enjoyed many great nights over the years,” the band said.

They explained that the move was “not taken lightly” but wanted to “give our fans as much notice as possible.”