Giggs is criticised by fans for defending Wiley’s antisemitic remarks and telling people to ‘move on’

Giggs has come under fire on social media for appearing to defend Wiley over the antisemitic remarks he made on Twitter last year.

Whilst Giggs called his fellow grime MC a “bloody idiot” who said “some stupid s***”, he encouraged his 360,000 plus followers to “move on”.

Fans were quick to point out that Wiley has not apologised for his comments and has album due out called Anti-Systemic , which has been called an: “oh-so-clever way of not saying ‘anti-Semitic,’”by Daniel Sugarman, the public affairs officer for the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

A fan tweeted in response to Wiley’s defence of Giggs: “Like all grime heads, I have a deep reverence for Wiley and everything he’s done musically. But I don’t like the idea that a sustained week-long tirade against the Jews can be waived away as just ‘Wiley being Wiley’. He was completely unapologetic at the time, what’s changed?”

Giggs added that Wiley has “three kids to feed” and that it’s “time he got his platforms back”, meaning his social media accounts.

Wiley was permanently suspended from Twitter following his rant in which called Jewish people “cowards and snakes”.

The rapper’s former manager John Woolf, who is Jewish, also “cut ties” with Wiley and no longer represents the artist.

In an interview with Sky, the rapper denied that he was anti-Semitic and apologised for “generalising”.