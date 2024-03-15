Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reneé Rapp has called for an “immediate” and “permanent ceasefire” in Gaza during the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The 24-year-old Mean Girls star made the plea while accepting the award for Outstanding Music Artist at the Thursday (14 March) ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

“We’re in a room of very influential people, very privileged people, which is exciting and also a huge privilege to be a part of that,” Rapp said. “Having said that, I’d like to take the opportunity to show support and call for an immediate ceasefire and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”

The actor and singer’s message regarding the ongoing war in Gaza was met with applause from the crowd, whom she reminded “to continue to advocate for yourselves, continue to advocate for your friends, your queer friends and for those who can’t advocate for themselves”.

Rapp, who identifies as queer, was up against fellow nominees Victoria Monét, Billy Porter, Janelle Monáe, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Troye Sivan, Sam Smith, Brandy Clark and boygenius.

The 2024 ceremony was hosted by Wayne Brady, with Niecy Nash-Betts and Oprah Winfrey receiving special honours.

Nash-Betts, 54, accepted the Stephen F Kolzak Award for an out LGBTQ person who raises visibility for the community, while Winfrey, 70, was given the Vanguard Award for allyship and promoting equal rights for LGBT people.

Reneé Rapp (Getty Images)

Attendees included Sydney Sweeney, Matt Bomer, Shonda Rhimes, Billie Joe Armstrong, Micaela Jaé Rodriguez, Jonathan Bailey, JoJo Siwa, Chrishell Stause, Alexandra Shipp, Jason Sudeikis and the cast of Ted Lasso, and Melanie Lynskey and the cast of Yellowjackets.

Rapp joins other high-profile figures who have used their platform to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, including The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer, who spoke out against Israel’s occupation in Gaza at the 2024 Oscars.

While accepting the Oscar for Best International Film, Glazer brought some in the audience to tears with the impassioned and powerful speech he gave on behalf of himself and the film’s producer, James Wilson.

“Our film shows where dehumanisation leads at its worst,” Glazer said. “Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation, which has led to conflict for so many innocent people – whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza – all the victims of this dehumanisation … how do we resist?”

The British director’s speech has been condemned by the Holocaust Survivors’ Foundation USA and the Anti-Defamation League for being “factually incorrect and morally reprehensible”.