Glass Animals were awarded Top Rock Artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, but frontman Dave Bayley said they never expected to win in this category.

The awards ceremony in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena began on Sunday night (15 May) with rapper P Diddy hosting the event.

The Weeknd had earned the most award nominations this year, with nods in 17 categories, while Doja Cat’s 14 nominations made her a close second. Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Olivia Rodrigo received 13 nominations each, while Drake was nominated in 11 categories.

In addition to being nominated for the Top Rock Artist award, the “Heat Waves” hitmakers were also competing with K-pop group BTS for the Top Duo/Group award on Sunday.

While BTS ultimately won the latter category, Glass Animals took home the award for Top Rock Artist – with lead singer Bayley joking that they’re “the least rock and roll people in the world”.

“Whoa, this is cool,” Bayley began his acceptance speech, accompanied onstage by fellow band members Joe Seaward, Drew MacFarlane and Edmund Irwin-Singer.

“Joe [Seaward] and I were literally just whispering, saying we are the least rock and roll people in the world and we will never win this award,” Bayley continued, adding, “We are officially rock and roll and I can’t wait to tell my mom.”

The night’s big winners include Drake, who took home five awards including Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Album for Certified Lover Boy, which was released last year.

Meanwhile, BTS on Sunday became the most awarded group in BBMAs history after the K-pop sensations won three of the six categories they were nominated in — taking their award tally to 12. Before BTS, Destiny’s Child held the record for most BBMA wins, with 11 awards, for 17 years.

Find the full list of winners here.