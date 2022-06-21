Billie Eilish will take to the stage this summer to become Glastonbury’s youngest ever solo headliner.

The Worthy Farm music festival returns for the first time since 2019. The 50th anniversary in 2020 and last year’s festival were both cancelled due to the pandemic.

Eilish will headline the Pyramid Stage alongside Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

What day and time is Billie Eilish on stage?

The 20-year-old pop star will perform on the Pyramid Stage on Friday (24 June) at 10.15pm for an hour and a half set to conclude at 11.45pm.

Her performance will follow on from Sam Fender, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Wolf Alice.

At 20 years and six months old, she will be the youngest solo act to headline Glastonbury. The youngest ever performer to headline Glastonbury as part of a group was Mark Hamilton of the UK band Ash who headlined in 1997 at the age of 20 and three months.

Eilish made her Glastonbury debut in 2019, performing on the Other Stage on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this year, Eilish became the youngest ever headliner in Coachella’s history.

Last year, she released her second album Happier Than Ever to widespread acclaim. You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the record here.

The release came two years after When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, her 2019 debut album.