Emily Eavis shares major teaser about imminent Glastonbury 2024 lineup

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emily Eavis has revealed that the lineup for Glastonbury 2024 will be announced next week.

This year’s festival takes place on Worthy Farm in Somerset from 26 to 30 June.

Speaking at the Women in Music conference today (7 March) at Oxford University, the Glastonbury organiser reportedly also said that this year’s festival will have two female headliners. According to reports published on efestivals, no names were given.

The Independent has approached Glastonbury for confirmation.

Rumoured performers for this year include Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Shania Twain.

Eavis has previously hinted that this year’s headliners will be predominantly female, having faced criticism over a lack of gender balance in the past.

Emily Eavis speaking at Glastonbury 2022 (Getty Images)

Last year’s festival was headlined by all-male acts: Guns N’ Roses, Arctic Monkeys and Elton John.

A prominent female artist, who many believed to be Taylor Swift, had been due to perform but pulled out because of a change in her touring commitments.

Swift had previously been announced to headline Glastonbury 2020, but that year’s event was cancelled in full due to the Covid pandemic. She is unable to perform at this year’s festival due to conflicting dates for her record-breaking Eras Tour in Dublin.

Speaking last October, Eavis said: “I’ve always been really passionate about gender split (on festival lineups) and I think actually, our problem was that I’d been so outspoken about it that having a year where there wasn’t a female sent people a bit mad, or some people.”

“And actually we did have a female, she pulled out and we replaced them with Guns (N’ Roses) on the Saturday… But everyone who knows, knows that it’s top of my list. I’m always trying to make it the most balanced, diverse bill.

“It is difficult with female artists because there aren’t enough headliners. But we’re also creating them. We’re putting the bands and female artists on smaller stages and bringing them through all the time so I feel like the pool is going to be bigger soon. And who knows next year we might get two… And certainly I can say that the legend is female.”

The “legend” is a Sunday afternoon slot on the lineup that has previously been filled by Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue.

Despite no lineup yet being announced, this year’s Glastonbury has already sold out.

Read The Independent’s full run-down of rumoured performers for Glastonbury 2024 here.