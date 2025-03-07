Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glastonbury fans have praised a change in the festival’s lineup announcement this year – but have been left sad by some omissions.

A poster released on Thursday (6 March) revealed that British rock band The 1975 and US pop star Olivia Rodrigo will join Neil Young as the festival’s three headliners.

Other acts on the lineup include Brit Award-winning, Grammy-nominated star Charli XCX, singer RAYE, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, British hip-hop artist Loyle Carner, Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro and rapper Busta Rhymes.

It was announced last year that Rod Stewart will take on the Sunday teatime Legends Slot on the Pyramid Stage.

This year’s announcement arrived with a poster separated by days, which festivalgoers are hoping will help eliminate concern over clashes early.

Usually, the Festival is known for releasing one poster with a full lineup listed in alphabetical order, meaning people aren’t able to plan adequately in advance. The new sign, designed by Stanley Donwood, should make the scheduling of the event clearer for festivalgoers.

“Best thing about this is the design of it,” wrote one person.

“Probably the best poster they’ve had for a long time, you can actually read it for a change,” commented another on X/Twitter.

open image in gallery New lineup announcement could help prevent clashes early ( Getty Images )

Not everyone was happy as some complained about the lineup: “Poster great, line ups absolutely abysmal. 350 quid for that lmao”.

Despite a star-studded array of musicians across the three-day event, including “massive female signings in Alanis Morrisette, Raye, Charli XCX”, there were some rumoured artists notably missing.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“No sign of Pulp but long established bands in Supergrass, Snow Patrol & The Libertines. Leftfield & The Prodigy though. A great lineup!”

The rock band formed in 1978 has gathered a cult following over the years.

“Immense lineup, would be even better if Pulp was added tho,” agreed another.

“WHERE IS PULP?” demanded one person.

open image in gallery L-R: Matty Healy of The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young ( Getty )

Singer-songwriter Sam Fender was also missing from the lineup.

“I was CONVINCED Sam Fender would be there and was using his UK stadium shows as glasto warm ups,” said one person.

“No Sam Fender??” said another with a meme saying “Boo!”

“We need Black Sabbath” requested another.

However, the Festival has said that the lineup is incomplete.

“Many more acts and attractions still to be announced,” it said, noting that this was only the “first” of the event’s announcements.

Organisers seem intent on offering festival-goers a mix of both established and new talent, from Nineties-formed electronic pioneers The Prodigy, Canadian artist Alanis Morissette and rock band The Libertines to “Messy” star Lola Young, US pop singer Gracie Abrams, and viral star Shaboozey, whose single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has been a near-permanent fixture on TikTok since its release.