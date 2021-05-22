Glastonbury shares free livestream after Live at Worthy Farm hit by technical issues

Glastonbury’s livestream concert has been disrupted by technical issues, which have left hundreds of fans unable to tune in.

Billed as a five-hour spectacular, Live at Worthy Farm is taking place tonight (22 May) from 7.00pm onwards.

However, hundreds of fans have been unable to access the festival livestream via their paid-for link. Tickets for the stream were £20.

Many ticket holders have reported receiving an “invalid code” error when attempting to log into the virtual gig.

Amid the chaos, the festival organisers have since released a new link via Twitter which allows anyone – ticket-holder or not – to access the stream without a code.

Conservative MP Steve Brine has hit out at the festival organisers on social media, calling the event a “shambles”. He wrote: “Lots of people have paid you their money for this and your system is clearly unable to handle it.”

Another user on Twitter wrote: “My Glastonbury live stream party for one isn’t going so well. I’m now rage eating Doritos in between entering my code for the billionth time. Sigh.”

Sharing a GIF of Austin Powers’ villain Dr Evil, one person quipped: “The #Eurovision organisers who have sabotaged the #Glastonbury livestream to make everyone switch over.”

“It wouldn’t be an authentic Glastonbury experience if it wasn’t a complete pain in the a*** to get in tbf,” joked journalist Greg James.

A third person added: “Shoutout to everyone else who is currently spending their Saturday night staring at this… not what we had planned. #Glastonbury live stream #LiveAtWorthyFarm what a load of bollox.”

“‘Invalid Code’ were my favourite band way before they were cool,” wrote DJ SK Schlomo.

Former headliners at the festival Skunk Anasie also faced the same technical issues, writing on Twitter: “Code not working. Don’t make me watch Eurovision.”

Posting on the official Glastonbury Twitter account, festival organisers responded: “So sorry to those of you who haven’t been able to get onto the stream yet. We’re speaking to Driift to find out what the issue is and trying to do everything we can to get this sorted ASAP. Please bear with us.”

Driift Live – a company producing interactive online live ticketed events – also apologised, instructing those unable to access the stream to “keep trying and you should be able to access soon”.

“The stream is rolling but you can rewind to the start as soon as you get in so you won’t miss anything.”

The company has since shared a new link allowing viewers to access the stream without any code necessary.

Live at Worthy Farm will feature performances from Coldplay (the only band to have headlined Glastonbury four times), Haim, Damon Albarn, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, Jorja Smith, Kano and IDLES.