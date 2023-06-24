Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hollywood stars mingled with British music royalty on Friday (23 June) at Glastonbury Festival, as Sheffield rock band Arctic Monkeys divided opinion with their headline set on the Pyramid Stage.

Celebrating its 53rd year, the storied musical festival returned to Worthy Farm, Somerset, for a raucous and rollicking first day.

Festival-goers – with their wacky flags in tow – got lucky with the weather today, with mercifully sunny conditions and balmy temperatures all day long.

English singer-songwriter Ben Howard kicked off the live music on the main stages with an 11.30am performance at the Other Stage. The Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy, though, was on the ground and found the mellow set a less-than-ideal opener for the festival.

All eyes were, of course, on Arctic Monkeys who were the first of three headliners to perform this year, with sets from Gun ‘n’ Roses and Elton John to follow on Saturday (24 June) and Sunday (25 June), respectively.

See below for the biggest talking points from the first night of Glastonbury 2023…

Sharleen Spiteri of Texas supports Emily Eavis amid all-male headliner controversy

Rock band Texas delivered one of Friday’s most memorable performances over at the Pyramid Stage in the afternoon. It’s the first time that the group has played at Glastonbury since 1999, and their return did not disappoint. To the delight of the crowd, the show went heavy on audience interaction; lead singer Sharleen Spiteri kept urging fans to dance throughout the set.

Spiteri also took the opportunity to shout out festival co-organiser Emily Eavis who earlier this year came under criticism after Glastonbury announced its all-male headliner for the year. Spiteri was vocal in her support for Eavis, telling the crowd that Eavis is a huge supporter of women, adding that any suggestion to the contrary is false. Thanks to a lively and spirited performance from Spiteri – who towards the end appeared emotional amid love from the crowd – Texas were responsible for one of the best shows of the first day.

Foo Fighters dedicated the last song of their surprise Glastonbury set to Taylor Hawkins (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Who were the ChurnUps?

In what transpired as the worst-kept secret of Glastonbury 2023, "mystery band" The ChurnUps turned out to be none other than the Foo Fighters. Taking to the Pyramid Stage before Royal Blood and headliners Arctic Monkeys, the band blasted through a set of their biggest hits. It marked the band’s first appearance at Worthy Farm since the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Frontman Dave Grohl dedicated the final song of the set, “Everlong”, to his late friend and bandmate, as he also took the time to introduce fans to new drummer Josh Freese. The 54-year-old was joined by his daughter, Violet, for the recent single "Show Me How", written in honour of his late mother, Virginia. Maybe it wasn’t a surprise, but it was a moving and welcome performance all the same.

(BBC)

Cate Blanchett makes a surprise appearance

It’s not everyday you see an Oscar-winner on stage at Glastonbury but Friday 23 June was one of those days. Blanchett – star of Carol and Tár – made a cameo alongside Sparks on the Park Stage. The collaboration did not come totally out of the blue, however, given that Blanchett recently starred in the music video for the band’s recent single “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte”.

Singer Russel Mael – who comprises Sparks alongside Ron Mael – told crowds: “We did a video for this song recently and we had the great honour of having the great actor Cate Blanchett join us – where are you Cate Blanchett?” The actor appeared on stage donning the same fabulous outfit from the music video: a bright yellow suit, green glasses, and red over-the-ear headphones.

Sparks deliver a whizz-popping set

Even without the Cate Blanchett cameo, eccentric electronic-pop uncles Sparks delivered a whizz-popping debut set on the Park Stage, resplendent with their usual wit and whimsy. Brothers Ron and Russell Mael appeared on fine form, pumped from the release of their 26th album, The Girl is Crying in Her Latte. Russell did most of the moving about, while Ron, with his finely waxed moustache and slicked-back hair, preferred to sit at his piano and stare sternly at the audience from behind his wire-framed spectacles.

(PA)

Arctic Monkeys make for a brilliant first headliner

It’s hard to think of a band better suited to headline Glastonbury than Arctic Monkeys. The Sheffield band was welcomed by a roar of applause from the crowd who were audibly elated to see the four-piece take the Pyramid Stage at last. Performing under a gigantic mirrorball, the band reeled through their catalogue, including crowd-pleasers like “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor” and “Mardy Bum”.

In his five-star review for The Independent, Jazz Munroe writes: “If the first half of the set showed the Monkeys’ breadth, AM hit ‘Do I Wanna Know’ unifies band and crowd, and ‘Mardy Bum’ seals the pact, triggering an arms-around-shoulders singalong. He winkingly introduces ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’, the single about painful goodbyes from last year’s album The Car, by saying, ‘Alright, let’s leave the past behind.’”

Munroe continues: “Crowd members agitating for ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ get their wish, and Turner, who now looks feral, seems determined to deliver an all-time performance. Closer ‘R U Mine’ delivers – a showcase for the rhythm section that has always made Arctic Monkeys one of the most effective live rock bands on the planet. The crowd – exhausted, electric and alive – finally get some fan service, too: Turner sings every word perfectly on the beat.”

Royal Blood try to make amends

There was something of a black mark against the rock duo’s name before they took the stage this evening. Earlier this summer, singer Mike Kerr lashed out against a “pathetic” crowd at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee who apparently failed to sufficiently show their appreciation for the music. Kerr then exited the stage with his middle fingers raised.

Although the pair did not reference the incident during their Pyramid Stage set, they did seem to put on an especially enthusiastic performance perhaps to make amends for their bad behaviour. According to Jazz Munroe, who is reviewing for The Independent, all that “chest-putting never quite connects” and the feasible mosh pit that opens in the centre of the crowd quickly “shrinks to more of a mosh puddle”.

(BBC)

“As much as Royal Blood emulate the rock archetype, stalking across the stage and casting out stares heavy with import, their riskless songs inspire no devotion,” writes Munroe. Where you might expect scenes of adrenalised bacchanalia, tightly packed fans bob politely, like encouraging parents at a battle of the bands.

Starry sights

Every year, Glastonbury welcomes approximately 210,000 revellers to Worthy Farm. Among that number are a handful (or two) of celebrities – and we’re not talking about the ones taking the stage. Seasoned Glastonbury goers include Alexa Chung, Kate Moss and Sienna Miller.

The first day of 2023’s festival has been notably less starry than usual. Eagle-eyed fans, however, did spot Beatles legend Paul McCartney in the wings of the Foo Fighters surprise concert together with his daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Also watching Dave Grohl and his band were Rick Astley, Glass Onion star Kate Hudson. Rumours were also circulating that working at Gate A was Coldplay’s very own Chris Martin.

The Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy also spotted Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews in the queues apparently in deep discussion with the stewards.

(PA)

Kelis starts the party

While the majority of people were at the Pyramid Stage watching Arctic Monkeys deliver their headline set, others opted instead to tune into Kelis over at West Holts. Kate Hutchinson was one of many in the crowd who were taken aback by the musician’s sublime, genre-hopping set.

“At times, the set feels chaotic but crucially, it is never boring,” writes Hutchinson in her four-star review of the performance. “Kelis, cool as ever, prefers to sashay on the spot than to prowl around the stage, but damn, that voice: husky, powerful, and surely still one of the best in music. It’s nowhere more loud and clear than at the end of her set, when she belts out the chorus of her David Guetta-penned ‘Acapella’ without her backing band. Don’t call it a comeback – call it a party.”