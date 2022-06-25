Paul McCartney fans have already gathered outside Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in anticipation of the artist’s headline set tonight (25 June).

The former Beatle is headlining the Worthy Farm festival this year alongside Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.

Festival attendees were seen waiting at the foot of the Pyramid Stage barriers from early in the morning on Saturday, hours before the live music began.

Speaking to BBC News, one reveller, Jess Day, said she had been “training for it like a marathon”.

She claimed that she had been working out methods to avoid going to the toilet in order to maintain the front-of-crowd spot all day.

“Lots of pelvic floor exercises, lots of clenching,” she said. “It’ll be worth it.”

“I’ve been slightly dehydrating myself so hopefully it will be no problems,” another fan, Henry Thurgood, claimed.

Ahead of his Glastonbury set, McCartney performed a warm-up gig in Frome before an audience of 800 people, leaving attendees singing his praises.

The gig at the Cheese and Grain entertainment venue sold out within an hour after tickets were released 24 hours before the show.

McCartney will become Glastonbury Festival’s oldest ever solo headliner when he takes to the Pyramid Stage, which marks exactly a week since his 80th birthday.

His set comes a day after Billie Eilish became the youngest ever solo headliner, at 20 years old.

