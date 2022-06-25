‘It’ll be worth it’: Paul McCartney fans with ‘marathon training’ gather at Pyramid Stage for Glastonbury set
One fan likened her preparation for the event to ‘marathon training’
Paul McCartney fans have already gathered outside Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in anticipation of the artist’s headline set tonight (25 June).
The former Beatle is headlining the Worthy Farm festival this year alongside Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.
Festival attendees were seen waiting at the foot of the Pyramid Stage barriers from early in the morning on Saturday, hours before the live music began.
Speaking to BBC News, one reveller, Jess Day, said she had been “training for it like a marathon”.
She claimed that she had been working out methods to avoid going to the toilet in order to maintain the front-of-crowd spot all day.
“Lots of pelvic floor exercises, lots of clenching,” she said. “It’ll be worth it.”
“I’ve been slightly dehydrating myself so hopefully it will be no problems,” another fan, Henry Thurgood, claimed.
Ahead of his Glastonbury set, McCartney performed a warm-up gig in Frome before an audience of 800 people, leaving attendees singing his praises.
The gig at the Cheese and Grain entertainment venue sold out within an hour after tickets were released 24 hours before the show.
McCartney will become Glastonbury Festival’s oldest ever solo headliner when he takes to the Pyramid Stage, which marks exactly a week since his 80th birthday.
His set comes a day after Billie Eilish became the youngest ever solo headliner, at 20 years old.
Read The Independent’s live coverage from Glastonbury here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies