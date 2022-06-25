Glastonbury viewers joke about spotting the Queen ‘in disguise’ at festival
The royal’s doppelgänger was shown in BBC coverage of the festival
Glastonbury 2022 is well underway with Billie Eilish performing the first headline set of the weekend on Friday night (24 June).
Several stars, including Tilda Swinton and Paul Mescal, have been spotted in attendance at Worthy Farm.
One person in particular, however, has caused a stir among viewers at home after BBC footage showed a woman in the crowd bearing a striking resemblance to the Queen.
During Friday night’s (24 June) coverage of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s show, the camera panned over to people in the audience, including one woman in a blue raincoat and sunglasses.
It did not take long for viewers at home to comment on the festival-goer’s appearance, noting that she looks like the Queen.
One viewer shared a snippet of the moment to Twitter, writing: “Lovely to see the Queen enjoying a bit of Robert Plant at Glastonbury.”
Another person shared a screenshot of the woman, accompanied by the caption: “The Queen has turned up at Glastonbury to watch Robert Plant. That disguise is fooling nobody #Glastonbury.”
Idles and Self Esteem both paid tribute to music superfan Big Jeff, who is currently in hospital after sustaining injuries in a house fire, during their respective Glastonbury sets.
Festival-goers are gearing up for Saturday night’s (25 June) headline performance by Paul McCartney.
You can follow along with updates from Worthy Farm on our live blog here.
