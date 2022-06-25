Glastonbury Festival 2022 is well underway, with the iconic music festival going ahead at Worthy Farm following a two-year pandemic-related hiatus.

Following Billie Eilish’s record-breaking headline set on Friday night (24 June), Paul McCartney is set to perform on the Pyramid stage tonight (26 June), with Kendrick Lamar headlining the Sunday slot.

In addition to the hundreds of announced artists, the weekend has also held a number of surprises – including a selection of secret sets (find out more here) and a special appearance from climate activist Greta Thunberg.

However, a number of other celebrities have been spotted on the festival site, with many attending the festival as fans.

One Direction stars Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have both been spotted (separately) at Glastonbury 2022.

Paolo Nutini, who is rumoured to be playing a secret set on Saturday (25 June), was reportedly spotted in the crowd during Brass Against’s set.

Dakota Johnson and her partner, Colplay’s Chris Martin, was photographed on site, as were Kit Harington and Rose Leslie.

Downton Abbey star Lily James was also photographed around the site.

Oscar award-winner Tilda Swinton has also been pictured at the festival with her signature blonde crop, wearing jeans and wellies.

Friday (24 June) saw Billie Eilish become the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, delivering a set that was praised in The Independent’s review.

During her set, she addressed the recent anti-abortion ruling by the US Supreme Court, describing it as a “dark day for women”.

Fellow US artist Phoebe Bridgers led chants of “f*** the Supreme Court” during her own Glastonbury set. “All these irrelevant old motherf***ers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies. F*** it,” she said.

Follow live updates from Glastonbury here.