Greta Thunberg has announced a surprise appearance at Glastonbury festival.

The Swedish climate activist will appear on the main Pyramid Stage on Saturday afternoon (25 June), to deliver a short speech about the environment.

“I’m excited to announce that today I will be on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 5.15pm,” wrote Thunberg on Twitter. “See you there!”

Her appearance at Glastonbury comes ahead of the release of her latest project, The Climate Book.

Billed as a “holistic overview of the true state of the planet and an essential tool for everyone who wants to help save it”, the book sees more than 100 scientists, communicators and activists weigh in on the climate, ecological and sustainability crises.

Thunberg is far from the first non-entertainer to make an appearance on Glastonbury’s stages.

Perhaps the most famous recent instance came in 2017, when then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addressed a crowd before a set by US rap duo Run the Jewels.

Friday (24 June) saw Billie Eilish become the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, delivering a set that was praised in The Independent’s review.

During her set, she addressed the recent anti-abortion ruling by the US Supreme Court, describing it as a “dark day for women”.

Fellow US artist Phoebe Bridgers led chants of “f*** the Supreme Court” during her own Glastonbury set. “All these irrelevant old motherf***ers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies. F*** it,” she said.