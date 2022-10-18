Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Emily Eavis has explained why Glastonbury ticket prices have been raised so much.

On Monday (17 October), it was announced that tickets for the 2023 edition of the festival would go on sale in early November.

However, those considering trying for tickets were shocked to discover that the price for one standard ticket would be £335 with a £5 booking fee.

The last time Glastonbury tickets went on sale was in 2019, and a standard ticket cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee.

Following backlash to the news, Eavis, who co-organises the music event with her dad Michael, wrote on Twitter: “I wanted to post about the Glastonbury 2023 ticket price which was announced today.”

She continued: “We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.

“The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, with the balance not due until April.”

Eavis suggested that, if prospective attendees would struggle with the price, “there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or part of the crew”.

Emily Eavis discusses costly Glastonbury 2023 ticket prices (Twitter)

She went on: “In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are always, hugely appreciative, of your ongoing support.’

Coach tickets will go on sale on 3 November, with standard tickets being released on 6 November. Fans must register before purchasing, in a bid by organisers to stop ticket touts.

Glastonbury 2023 is set to be held from 21 June to 25 June next year. It is currently unknown who will headline next year’s festival.