Glastonbury tickets 2023 - live updates: Coaches sold out in 22 minutes
The first of two Glastonbury ticket sales for the 2023 festival starts at 6pm on Thursday
Glastonbury fans are preparing for the first set of tickets for the 2023 festival to go on sale.
The music festival returns to Worthy Farm next summer from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June.
The first round of tickets go on sale at 6pm via SeeTickets. They include coach travel for Wednesday 21 or Thursday 22 June.
The rest of the tickets will go on release on Sunday 6 November at 9am.
Only tickets bought via SeeTickets will be valid at the festival.
Glastonbury is known for being one of the toughest festivals to get tickets for, with coach packages expected to sell out in less than an hour.
Coach tickets sold out in less than 30 minutes this year – 22 minutes, to be precise!
The last time coach tickets went that quickly was for the 2017 festival! In 2019, they sold out in 29 minutes and in 2020, they went in 27 minutes.
Here’s hoping that, with more tickets up for grabs on Sunday, they stick around a little longer...
If you missed out on tickets – don’t worry! The bulk of tickets will be going on sale at 9am on Sunday 6 November, with no coach travel required.
For more tips on how to get tickets, check out our handy guide below...
How to buy Glastonbury 2023 coach tickets: Tips, prices, times and more
What time do Glastonbury tickets go on sale on Seetickets today?
Glastonbury coach tickets sell out in 22 minutes
Aaaaand that’s it! Coach tickets are sold out at 6.22pm.
Pub, anyone?
Glastonbury Wednesday coach tickets sell out
Wednesday tickets are official sold out! If you’re trying for Thursday, keep going!
However, some people are getting messages saying that all available tickets have been allocated.
Still waiting for an official sold out message, though. We say, keep refreshing!
And tickets are (against the odds) being secured! Some success stories are appearing on Twitter!
Glastonbury website crashes – but some punters are having luck
OK, so it appears the website is at least loading for some people!
Crossing my fingers for everyone trying!
Glastonbury hopefuls unable to open website as tickets go on sale
Tickets may be on sale, but it appears most people can’t get onto the SeeTickets website at all!
Some people, however, are reporting that they’ve been able to join the queue.
Remember, today you will only be able to buy tickets with coach travel!
Those lucky enough to get through will have to pay £50 of the £335 ticket price plus the cost of their coach ticket.
Each person who gets through can purchase up to six tickets, as long as they have the registration numbers and postcodes to hand. However, all their group must be travelling from the same location.
In 2021, capacity for Glastonbury Festival was 210,000.
Glastonbury coach tickets go on sale
And it’s 6! And the website’s not loading!
