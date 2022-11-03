✕ Close Glastonbury 2023: Five tips to better your chances of securing tickets

Glastonbury fans are preparing for the first set of tickets for the 2023 festival to go on sale.

The music festival returns to Worthy Farm next summer from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June.

The first round of tickets go on sale at 6pm via SeeTickets. They include coach travel for Wednesday 21 or Thursday 22 June.

You can get Glastonbury coach tickets here.

The rest of the tickets will go on release on Sunday 6 November at 9am.

Only tickets bought via SeeTickets will be valid at the festival.

Glastonbury is known for being one of the toughest festivals to get tickets for, with coach packages expected to sell out in less than an hour.