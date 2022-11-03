Jump to content

Liveupdated1667501481

Glastonbury tickets 2023 - live updates: Coaches sold out in 22 minutes

The first of two Glastonbury ticket sales for the 2023 festival starts at 6pm on Thursday

Isobel Lewis
Thursday 03 November 2022 18:51
Comments
Glastonbury 2023: Five tips to better your chances of securing tickets

Glastonbury fans are preparing for the first set of tickets for the 2023 festival to go on sale.

The music festival returns to Worthy Farm next summer from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June.

The first round of tickets go on sale at 6pm via SeeTickets. They include coach travel for Wednesday 21 or Thursday 22 June.

You can get Glastonbury coach tickets here.

The rest of the tickets will go on release on Sunday 6 November at 9am.

Only tickets bought via SeeTickets will be valid at the festival.

Glastonbury is known for being one of the toughest festivals to get tickets for, with coach packages expected to sell out in less than an hour.

1667501481

Coach tickets sold out in less than 30 minutes this year – 22 minutes, to be precise!

The last time coach tickets went that quickly was for the 2017 festival! In 2019, they sold out in 29 minutes and in 2020, they went in 27 minutes.

Here’s hoping that, with more tickets up for grabs on Sunday, they stick around a little longer...

Isobel Lewis3 November 2022 18:51
1667500318

If you missed out on tickets – don’t worry! The bulk of tickets will be going on sale at 9am on Sunday 6 November, with no coach travel required.

For more tips on how to get tickets, check out our handy guide below...

How to buy Glastonbury 2023 coach tickets: Tips, prices, times and more

What time do Glastonbury tickets go on sale on Seetickets today?

Isobel Lewis3 November 2022 18:31
1667499921

Glastonbury coach tickets sell out in 22 minutes

Aaaaand that’s it! Coach tickets are sold out at 6.22pm.

Pub, anyone?

Isobel Lewis3 November 2022 18:25
1667499788

Glastonbury Wednesday coach tickets sell out

Wednesday tickets are official sold out! If you’re trying for Thursday, keep going!

Isobel Lewis3 November 2022 18:23
1667499546

However, some people are getting messages saying that all available tickets have been allocated.

(Glastonbury)

Still waiting for an official sold out message, though. We say, keep refreshing!

Isobel Lewis3 November 2022 18:19
1667499306

And tickets are (against the odds) being secured! Some success stories are appearing on Twitter!

Isobel Lewis3 November 2022 18:15
1667499097

Glastonbury website crashes – but some punters are having luck

OK, so it appears the website is at least loading for some people!

(Glastonbury)

Crossing my fingers for everyone trying!

Isobel Lewis3 November 2022 18:11
1667498809

Glastonbury hopefuls unable to open website as tickets go on sale

Tickets may be on sale, but it appears most people can’t get onto the SeeTickets website at all!

Some people, however, are reporting that they’ve been able to join the queue.

Isobel Lewis3 November 2022 18:06
1667498534

Remember, today you will only be able to buy tickets with coach travel!

Those lucky enough to get through will have to pay £50 of the £335 ticket price plus the cost of their coach ticket.

Each person who gets through can purchase up to six tickets, as long as they have the registration numbers and postcodes to hand. However, all their group must be travelling from the same location.

In 2021, capacity for Glastonbury Festival was 210,000.

Isobel Lewis3 November 2022 18:02
1667498515

Glastonbury coach tickets go on sale

And it’s 6! And the website’s not loading!

Isobel Lewis3 November 2022 18:01

