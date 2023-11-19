Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024 sold out in just under one hour.

General admission passes for next year’s music festival went on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday morning (19 November).

See Tickets, the company running ticket sales for the event, announced that the sale was over at 9.59am GMT.

“Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024 are now SOLD OUT,” wrote the company on Twitter/X. “Confirmation emails are going out now. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets this morning and sorry to those who missed out.”

Glastonbury Festival posted a similar announcement on its official Twitter account at the same time, stating that once again “demand greatly exceeded supply”.

The news has proved disappointing for many people who missed out on their chance to snag a ticket to Worthy Farm.

Many aired their grievances with the ticketing system on social media, complaining that they had been stuck on the dreaded “screen of death” – a nickname given to the Glastonbury holding page that refreshes every 20 seconds.

Earlier this week, Glastonbury coach tickets sold out in under 25 minutes earlier this week on Thursday (16 November).

As always, however, this is not the last opportunity to secure a space at next year’s festival. A resale of any cancelled or returned tickets will take place in spring 2024, with details to follow.

For those who missed out on tickets, you can see The Independent’s guide to alternative ways that you can attend next year’s festival.

The annual ticket sale was delayed two weeks to Sunday (19 November) due to an issue with registration; it was originally scheduled for 2 November.

The sale arrives as rumours continue to swirl surrounding potential headliners for next year. No acts have been confirmed as of yet.

Last year’s festival was met with some criticism over its all-male headliners: Arctic Monkeys, Gun N’ Roses and Sir Elton John.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis recently hinted that two female acts could top the Pyramid Stage next year, with another booked for the Legends slot.

In a recent episode of Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw’s podcast Sidetracked, Eavis revealed she was recently offered a “really big American artist” she hopes will headline next year.

Now in its 52nd year, Glastonbury 2024 is due to take place in Somerset between 26 and 30 June.