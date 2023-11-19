✕ Close Elton John steps out onto Pyramid stage at Glastonbury 2023

After a frenzied rush for coach tickets earlier this week, general admission passes for Glastonbury Festival 2024 went on sale at 9am GMT this morning.

Organisers have urged anyone hoping to buy a ticket to check their existing registration immediately or submit a new registration.

Considering that coach tickets sold out in 25 minutes on Thursday (16 November), we’ve compiled a handy list of tips and tricks to maximise your chances at landing a ticket to Worthy Farm.

The sale comes as rumours swirl around potential headliners for next year’s festival at Worthy Farm. Following criticism over 2023’s all-male headliners, co-organiser Emily Eavis has hinted that two female acts could top the Pyramid Stage next year, with another booked for the Legends slot.

Ticket sales were delayed by two weeks this year “out of fairness” to customers who didn’t realise their registrations had expired.

A statement was posted to the Glastonbury website just hours before the tickets were originally due to go on sale on Thursday 2 November announcing that the sale date had been postponed.