Glastonbury 2024 tickets - live updates: General admission goes on sale for Worthy Farm festival
Coach tickets sold out in just 25 minutes, while general admission tickets will be up for grabs on Sunday (19 November)
After a frenzied rush for coach tickets earlier this week, general admission passes for Glastonbury Festival 2024 went on sale at 9am GMT this morning.
Organisers have urged anyone hoping to buy a ticket to check their existing registration immediately or submit a new registration.
Considering that coach tickets sold out in 25 minutes on Thursday (16 November), we’ve compiled a handy list of tips and tricks to maximise your chances at landing a ticket to Worthy Farm.
The sale comes as rumours swirl around potential headliners for next year’s festival at Worthy Farm. Following criticism over 2023’s all-male headliners, co-organiser Emily Eavis has hinted that two female acts could top the Pyramid Stage next year, with another booked for the Legends slot.
Ticket sales were delayed by two weeks this year “out of fairness” to customers who didn’t realise their registrations had expired.
A statement was posted to the Glastonbury website just hours before the tickets were originally due to go on sale on Thursday 2 November announcing that the sale date had been postponed.
Glastonbury Festival 2024: Five tips and tricks to get tickets
Ahead of the inevitable frenzy when the ticket sale opens this weekend, Glastonbury’s organisers have offered a number of tips on how best to maximise your chances.
Here’s what you need to do:
• Make sure you have a good internet connection. The last thing you need is your broadband failing at the precise moment the transaction is going through.
• You need to be on the tickets page on the Glastonbury website at precisely 6pm on 16 November, or 9am on 19 November for general sale. So set your alarms!
• Ensure you have all your card details on hand, and that you and know the answers to any additional security questions you might be asked by your card issuer (this is likely if you’re buying multiple tickets).
• It’s not over until the SOLD OUT sign appears on the Glastonbury website. So don’t freak out if you see a message notifying fans that “all available tickets have now been allocated”. That means the orders are being processed, but at least a few people end up running out of time... meaning the tickets are up for grabs again.
• Avoid multiple tabs. As stated on the Glastonbury website, trying to buy tickets on multiple tabs could actually put you at risk of confusing the ticket sales process and result in a failed transaction.
The countdown has begun!
How to get into Glastonbury Festival if you missed out on tickets
Sunday (19 November) morning will end in jubilation for some and heartbreak for many more as general sale tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024 go on sale.
Last year, around 2.5 million people competed for 210,000 tickets.
The Independent has put together this handy guide of tips and tricks to give yourself the best odds at landing those coveted tickets; however, if you’re in the millions who didn’t manage to get their hands on one, there are some other ways to get into Glastonbury – and no, we’re not talking about jumping the fence.
Find out more here:
How to get into Glastonbury Festival if you missed out on tickets
Charities and first aid organisations employ thousands of volunteers for Glastonbury each year
Free milk, £1 camping and political protests: Glastonbury through the years, in pictures
As the Worthy Farm festival enters its 54th year, take a trip down memory lane to see how Glastonbury has changed since it was launched in 1970:
Full story here:
Free milk, £1 camping and political protests: Glastonbury through the years
As music fans return to Worthy Farm, it’s worth a look back on how much the world’s biggest festival has changed over the years
When did the Worthy Farm festival first start?
The iconic music festival, which is usually held every year in Worthy Farm, Somerset, has been going for more than half a century.
Here’s a brief look at the origins of one of the world’s music’s biggest events:
When did Glastonbury start?
Festival is finally returning after a pandemic hiatus
30,000 steps a day and ‘Glasto Lip’: What it’s like to work at Glastonbury Festival
From the dreaded night shifts to looking after vulnerable festival-goers, there’s plenty going on behind the scenes at the legendary music festival.
Louis Chilton reports:
30,000 steps a day and ‘Glasto Lip’: What it’s like to work at Glastonbury Festival
From the dreaded night shifts to looking after vulnerable festival-goers, there’s plenty going on behind the scenes at the legendary music festival
Glastonbury: The earthy magic and lawless energy of being a child at the festival
The Independent’s Adam White recalls the years he was more interested in seeing The Corrs than Courtney Love, and when the colours, noise and fire-breathing spiders gripped his imagination.
Read more here:
The earthy magic and lawless energy of being a child at Glastonbury
Adam White recalls the years he was more interested in seeing The Corrs than Courtney Love, and when the colours, noise and fire-breathing spiders gripped his imagination
Spare us the moan about your fight to get Glastonbury tickets – it’s all about the pain and pleasure
From the moment your Glastonbury experience begins, you commit to a physical and mental assault course, writes Emily Sheffield. And this, just as much as the music, is why it is worth every penny you spend.
Read more here:
You’re approaching Glastonbury tickets all wrong
From the moment your Glastonbury experience begins, you commit to a physical and mental assault course, writes Emily Sheffield. And this, just as much as the music, is why it is worth every penny you spend
The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever, from Beyoncé to Paul McCartney
Glastonbury is where musical history is made and cultural colossi are crowned on a near-annual basis.
Here are some of the best-ever performances that Worthy Farm has seen:
The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever
Ahead of the festival’s return to Worthy Farm, Mark Beaumont picks some of Glastonbury’s greatest ever music moments
Glastonbury fans are getting ready for Sunday’s general admission tickets sale, while managing their expectations about securing these famously elusuve passes with a sense of humour.
Here are some of the best fan reacts on X/Twitter:
