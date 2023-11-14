Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Glastonbury 2024 tickets will soon be up for grabs – two weeks after the planned sale date.

After an epic 2023 festival that saw Elton John close out the festival to a reported crowd of 120,000 people, tickets for next year’s festival were original scheduled to be released in the first week of November.

But hours before the coach tickets sale was scheduled to begin, Glastonbury released a statement announcing that the sale had been delayed by two weeks following a problem with registration that came to light at the last minute.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 will now go on sale two weeks later than originally planned. Coach tickets will go on sale at 6pm on Thursday (16 November), while general sale tickets will be up for grabs at 9am on the Sunday (19 November). Tickets will only be sold on the Glastonbury website.

Tickets will cost £355 and a £5 booking fee. Those lucky enough to secure tickets, however, will only need to pay a £75 deposit (plus coach fare if successful on the Thursday sale) when booking in November. The remaining balance will be paid in the first week of April 2024.

Glastonbury hopefuls must be registered in order to pay a deposit and secure tickets for the festival each year. Registration may not guarantee you a ticket, as it’s estimated that 2.5 million people try for just over 200,000 tickets – but it does mean you’re in with a chance.

Announcing that the 2024 ticket sale had been delayed, Glastonbury explained that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were.

As a result, the window to register for Glastonbury re-opened on Monday (6 November). It will remain open until Monday (13th November) at 5pm, with anyone hoping to buy a ticket urged to check that their registration and details are correct.

While registering, prospective attendees will need to provide some basic details and a passport-style photo to register. This needs to be approved, so Glastonbury recommends doing this as soon as possible.

While next year’s lineup is yet to be announced, co-organiser Emily Eavis recently addressed a report claiming that Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay would be headlining.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

This lineup would have matched with Eavis’s earlier hint that two female artists will headline next year, after Glastonbury was criticised for the all-male artists topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage this year.

Elton John performs at Glastonbury 2024 (PA Wire)

Despite strong rumours that Madonna will headline next year, Eavis debunked the entire report as “untrue”, writing on Twitter on Sunday (5 November): “As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing next year at Glastonbury.

“We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it’s still changing every day. The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue.”

She continued: “As always, we love your enthusiasm and guesswork – but accurate news on headliners will be with you sometime in the new year!”