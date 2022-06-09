Glastonbury weather watch: What’s the forecast for Worthy Farm?

Festival is now just weeks away

Louis Chilton
Thursday 09 June 2022 08:41
Glastonbury Festival in numbers

Glastonbury 2022 is just two weeks away, with the iconic music festival set to go ahead after two years of pandemic-related cancellations.

Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are headlining the weekend, with hundreds of other acts lined up across the festival’s many stages.

While the festival is still weeks away, weather experts have already predicted what the weather is likely to be like in Worthy Farm during the five-day event.

You can see below for a rundown of what the weather is forecasted to be throughout the Glastonbury period, per Accuweather. It should be noted that predictions this far in advance are much less likely to be accurate than forecasts made within a two-week or week-long timeframe.

Wednesday 22 June will reportedly be mostly sunny, with temperatures of up to 18 degrees.

Thursday 23 June is forcasted to be cloudy with a passing shower of rain, with temperatures of up to 18 degrees.

Friday 24 June is predicted to be cloudy with a spell of mist, with temperatures of up to 18 degrees.

Saturday 25 June is forecasted to be mostly sunny, with temperatures of up to 18 degrees.

Glastonbury festival photographed in 2014

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday 26 June will reportedly also be mostly sunny, with temperatures coming up to 18 degrees.

This list will be updated as and when more accurate forecasts are available.

