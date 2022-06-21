Glastonbury 2022 is just days away, with the iconic music festival set to go ahead after two years of pandemic-related cancellations.

Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are headlining the weekend, with hundreds of other acts lined up across the festival’s many stages.

While the festival is taking place later this month, weather experts have already predicted what the weather is likely to be like in Worthy Farm during the five-day event.

You can see below for a rundown of what the weather is forecasted to be throughout the Glastonbury period, per Accuweather.

Wednesday 22 June will be mostly sunny and “delightful”, with temperatures of up to 23 degrees.

Thursday 23 June is forcasted to be mostly pleasant, with an afternoon thunderstorm in spots and temperature of up to 22 degrees.

Friday 24 June will feature a passing shower or two, with the peak temperature dropping to 18 degrees.

Saturday 25 June will be mostly cloudy with showers of rain, and the temperature will be around 16 degrees.

Sunday 26 June is forecasted to be cloudy with a bit of rain and temperatures up to 17 degrees.

This list will be updated as and when more accurate forecasts are available.

