Grammys 2022: How to watch the awards ceremony

The nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards have been unveiled.

Here’s everything you need to know about the awards from who is nominated and when they take place.

Who is nominated?

Jon Batiste leads this year’s pack with 11 nominations in total, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. have eight nominations each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are tied with seven nominations.

ABBA have been nominated for the very first time in their extensive career for new song, “I Still Have Faith In You”.

The full list of nominations can be found here.

What was the reaction like to the nominations?

You can see a full list of fan and artist reactions to this year’s nominations here.

When will the awards take place?

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on 31 January.

Where and when can I watch the awards?

The awards will be broadcast live on CBS in the US. Iat’s currently not clear where the awards can be watched in the UK. The time of the ceremony will be revealed closer to the time.

What’s new with the Grammy awards?

Changes to the nomination process were unveiled by the Grammy committee in April. They announced an end to its practice of secret-committee nominations in its main four categories alongside two new awards: the Música Urbana Album and Global Music Performance.

After receiving criticism about its voter pool, it also expanded this to include more voters from underrepresented backgrounds.