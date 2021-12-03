Marilyn Manson is no longer nominated for a Grammy in the Best Rap Song category according to the revised list posted on Thursday (2 December).

The list is usually updated and revised a few times after it is initially released by the Recording Academy that organises the Grammys.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was credited as a co-writer on the song “Jail” from Kanye West’s latest album Donda and therefore eligible for a Grammy in the rap song category.

The shock rocker controversially secured two Grammy nominations this year – both for his work on Donda – despite an ongoing sexual assault investigation against Manson in Los Angeles.

In addition to being nominated for “Jail”, Manson was also eligible for a Grammy win in the Album of the Year category since the 52-year-old is recognised as a featured artist and songwriter on West’s album.

Manson is listed as one of the writers and vocalists of “Jail Pt 2” on West’s album, which was released on 29 August this year.

On Thursday (2 December), The New York Times reported that the Recording Academy had revoked Manson’s Best Rap Song category nomination, citing a revised list, after the singer’s name was removed from the “Jail” writing credits on Spotify.

However, the Academy’s decision is unrelated to the allegations of rape, sexual harassment and misconduct by multiple women against Manson, according to a Billboard report.

The Recording Academy’s decision to include Manson among the 2022 Grammys nominees in the first list that was released on 24 November was widely criticised online.

At the time, Guardian columnist Moira Donegan tweeted: “A long time ago I used to keep a running document of all the accolades and new jobs that were given to men who had been publicly accused of sexual abuse, but it got too long and became corrosive to my soul.”

The Independent’s music correspondent Roisin O’Connor argued that while certain category nominations felt “fresh, relevant, and diverse”, they were undermined by the Academy’s decision to “celebrate men who are, right now, facing lawsuits accusing them of rape, physical abuse, torture and other heinous offences”.

Other off-colour Grammy nominees this year include disgraced stand-up comedian Louis CK, who was accused of sexual harassment in 2017.

The New York Times first reported that CK exposed himself and masturbated in front of multiple women over the course of his comedy career.

Actor Evan Rachel Wood has made allegations on Instagram that her ex-partner Marilyn Manson had raped and abused her throughout their relationship in the late 2000s (Getty)

Defending the decision to include Manson, CK, and comedian Dave Chappelle (who was called out for making “transphobic” jokes on his latest Netflix special earlier this year), the Recording Academy’s CEO Harvey Mason clarified that a nomination does not guarantee an invite to the awards show.

Mason told The Wrap: “We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria.”

“If it is, they can submit for consideration…,” Mason continued, adding, “We’re not going to be in the business of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on.”

Manson denied all allegations levelled against him in an Instagram post on 2 February, after his former partner and Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood said Manson inflicted “toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse” on her over the course of their relationship.

The singer called the allegations “horrible distortions of reality” at the time.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.