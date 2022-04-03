The 64th Grammys Awards are quickly approaching and scheduled to air live on 3 April.

While the awards ceremony’s location has been the Crypto.com Arena – formerly the Staples Center – in Los Angeles for the majority of the past 20 years, the forthcoming show will be hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Although this marks the first time the main Grammys will be presented in Las Vegas, the Latin Grammys has used the site six times in the last eight years.

Last year’s awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah, had no in-person guests and were broadcasted from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Since its first event in 1959, the ceremony has been hosted at other major US cities including New York City, and Chicago.

Among this year’s featured performers are Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, and Brothers Osborne.

Eilish has earned seven nods while Lil Nas X trails behind with five nominations. Rodrigo has also received seven nominations.

Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish (Getty Images)

Recently, Kanye West was barred from performing at the 2022 Grammys in light of his “concerning online behaviour”.

Reportedly, the decision was made in part due to West’s recent outburst against Noah, who returns as the host for next month’s ceremony.

The rapper – who is up for five awards – had not been a confirmed performer.

Additional performers will be announced prior to the awards show.

The Grammys’ live broadcast is scheduled for 3 April at 8pm on CBS. UK broadcast details are TBC.