The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are fast approaching, with the starriest names in music set to gather and celebrate the best in the business on 3 April.

Next month, Trevor Noah makes his return as the host for the biggest night in music.

Noah took the stage during last year’s virtual event that broadcasted live from the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason jr said in a statement.

“We feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

In previous years, the emcee role has been filled by names including Alicia Keys, James Corden, and LL Cool J.

Recently, The Daily Show host was criticised in Kanye West’s Instagram outburst – in which he used a racial slur against Noah – leading to the rapper’s social media suspension and ban from performing at The Grammys.

Trevor Noah and Kanye West (Getty Images)

However, Noah reportedly “had nothing to do” with West’s cancelled performance at the ceremony.

West – who is up for five awards – had not been a confirmed performer.

Among this year’s featured performers are Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, and Brothers Osborne.

Additional performers will be announced prior to the awards show.

Read the full list of nominees here.

The Grammys is scheduled to air live on 3 April at 8pm ET on CBS. UK broadcast details are TBC.