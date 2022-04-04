Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky made a special virtual appearance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, where he urged musicians to “tell our story” during a powerful speech.

The Ukrainian leader delivered his message amid Russia’s ongoing attacks against his country. The message was recorded from a bunker in Kyiv.

“The war. What’s more opposite to music. The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” he said in an emotional message.

“Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence.

“Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them but the music will break through anyway.

“We defend our freedom to live, to love, to sound.

“On our land we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence.

“Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today. To tell our story.”

