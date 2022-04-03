Ukraine news - live: Putin’s troops committed genocide near Kyiv, says mayor as Odesa fuel depot attacked
Thick smoke and flames seen in port city as Ukraine says some missiles ‘shot down by air defence’
As Ukraine claimed to have seized back control of all areas around Kyiv, the Russian retreat is alleged to have revealed evidence of atrocities committed against civilians.
In Bucha, one of 30 towns and villages claimed to have been retaken by Ukraine, the mayor said 280 victims were in mass graves, and alleged that at least 20 men reportedly in civilian clothes whose bodies were said to have been found lying in a single street “were shot, killed, in the back of the head”.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko alleged that “what happened in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv can only be described as genocide”, with civilians having been “shot with tied hands”.
With Russia regrouping for attacks further east, missile strikes were heard in the key southern port city of Odesa on Sunday morning, with a regional official saying “critical infrastructure facilities” were hit.
Russia’s defence ministry claimed its missiles destroyed an oil refinery and three fuel storage facilities used to supply Ukrainian troops near Mykolaiv.
Russia will achieve all aims of its ‘special operation’, Kremlin says
The Kremlin has said that Russia will achieve all of the aims of its “special military operation” in Ukraine and hopes that Moscow and Kyiv can ultimately sign some sort of peace deal, according to Inferfax.
‘We have survived’: In bombed out Kharkiv, residents adjust to life underground
In his latest dispatch from Kharkiv, The Independent’s defence and security editor Kim Sengupta reports:
There are two Saltivkas, one above ground, an area with row after row of broken buildings and charred cars on roads cratered by bombs, solitary figures hurrying along, and frightened faces peering out of windows amid sounds of explosions.
There is another Saltivka, with hundreds of people who used to live there transplanted underground, huddled together in metro stations, anxious about whether the homes they left behind have survived the daily barrages of missile strikes and artillery rounds.
Saltivka is the most bombed district in one of the most bombed places in the war, Kharkiv. The move to seek shelter at the metro stations began on the day of the invasion on 24 February.
Over time, a degree of structure has been established in the subterranean community. A medical clinic has been set up, food is provided by welfare groups and religious organisations, there are online lessons for children, even a makeshift nail parlour. The tracks, with trains no longer running, are used to walk from station to station by those seeking places to stay.
Danger, however, is never far away in Kharkiv.
Read the full report here:
Living underground: How life continued in metro stations as bombs fell on Kharkiv
In Saltivka, one of Kharkiv’s poorest and most heavily bombarded districts, hundreds of civilians have sought refuge in metro stations. The subterranean dwellers tell Kim Sengupta how they have created a sense of community with a medical clinic, lessons for children, and even a makeshift nail parlour
UK minister rules out rationing energy in response to Putin’s war in Ukraine
The UK will not ration energy in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a minister has said.
Asked on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme if it was a “good idea” for the UK to look into energy rationing, Grant Shapps said: “No, I don’t.”
Pressed on whether he can “completely” rule out such a move in the UK, the transport secretary added: “Yes, I can. It’s not the route that we want to go down.”
His comment came after Labour's shadow energy secretary said the government should consider rationing oil and gas – but later changed his position.
Russian rockets hit Mykolaiv, Ukrainian official says
Several Russian rockets have hit the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv, an aide to Ukraine’s interior ministry has said.
The attack was reported by local authorities in the city, Anton Gerashchenko said.
EU chiefs accuse Russian troops of committing atrocities in Kyiv region
The European Union has accused Russian troops of committing atrocities in the Kyiv region.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was “shocked by news of atrocities committed by Russian forces” and said the EU “assists Ukraine in documenting war crimes”, adding that all cases needed to be pursued by the International Court of Justice.
The president of the EU Council, Charles Michel, also said he was “shocked by haunting images of atrocities committed by Russian army in Kyiv liberated region”, adding: “Further EU sanctions and support are on their way”.
Here are more images from Odesa, where Russia said its missiles hit an oil refinery and three fuel storage facilities it said were used to supply Ukrainian troops near Mykolaiv.
The city council said missiles hit the city in the early hours of Sunday, with a regional spokesperson told Ukraine’s public broadcaster that one of the city’s “critical infrastructure facilities” was hit.
“We hope there will be no casualties,” Sergey Bratchuk said.
A resident in the city told Reuters: “We woke up to powerful explosions near our home. There was smoke, the children were in a panic, the windows were blown in ... it was terrifying.”
Russian demand for rouble payments will extend beyond gas, Kremlin indicates
Russia will eventually ask for rouble payments for other exports, the Kremlin has indicated, claiming that the West's sanctions have accelerated the erosion of confidence in the US dollar and the euro.
“I have no doubt that it will in the future be extended to new groups of goods,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Russia’s demand for rouble payments for gas, the RIA news agency reported.
It is a ‘fact’ Russia will face accountability for any war crimes, Ukraine foreign minister says
It is a “statement of fact” that Russia will face accountability for any war crimes it has committed regardless of whether the countries reach a peace agreement, Ukraine’s foreign minister has said.
Dmytro Kuleba called his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, an “architect” of Russian aggression and said that he will bear responsibility for possible war crimes committed in the region.
Asked on Times Radio whether he feels it is possible for the two nations to reach a peace deal, Mr Kuleba said: “I'm very calm and focused on bringing Russia to account and everyone involved in committing these crimes, from the soldier who rapes a Ukrainian woman and killed her to his commanders in chief and the political leadership of Russia who ordered all this to happen.
He added: “I'm saying this in a very cold, focused and unbiased way, this is just a statement of fact. If you commit a crime, you will bear responsibility for that, and my job and the job of everyone who cares for the rule of law and human rights will be to ensure that it happens.”
Ukraine foreign minister calls Russia ‘worse than Isis'
Ukraine's foreign minister has alleged that Russian troops executed civilians while withdrawing from regions “out of anger and just because they wanted to kill”.
Dmytro Kuleba branded Russia "worse than Isis", and said it is possible its military actions could amount to genocide.
“We understand they were killing civilians while leaving, while withdrawing, while staying there in this town of Bucha and also in other towns and villages in key regions, but also while withdrawing from them out of anger and just because they wanted to kill,” he told Times Radio.
“There was no good reason for them. These were not guerrillas, they were not people opposing them. Russia is worse than Isis, full stop.”
He added: “It remains to be seen based on the evidence collected whether these crimes will qualify for the crime of genocide, but I would like to make it clear that, since the very beginning of the aggression, we hear from Russia and from Russian president Vladimir Putin that he denies the rights of Ukrainians to have their own identity and have our own state.
“So in the end of the collection of all evidence, I do not exclude the possibility of genocide.”
Blasts reported in Russian city of Belgorod
Two blasts were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border Ukraine, Reuters reports two witnesses as saying.
It comes days after Russian authorities accused Ukrainian forces of striking a fuel depot there – which Kyiv denied.
The cause of the blasts on Sunday was not immediately clear.
