✕ Close Thick plumes of smoke seen in aftermath of Odesa missile strikes

As Ukraine claimed to have seized back control of all areas around Kyiv, the Russian retreat is alleged to have revealed evidence of atrocities committed against civilians.

In Bucha, one of 30 towns and villages claimed to have been retaken by Ukraine, the mayor said 280 victims were in mass graves, and alleged that at least 20 men reportedly in civilian clothes whose bodies were said to have been found lying in a single street “were shot, killed, in the back of the head”.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko alleged that “what happened in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv can only be described as genocide”, with civilians having been “shot with tied hands”.

With Russia regrouping for attacks further east, missile strikes were heard in the key southern port city of Odesa on Sunday morning, with a regional official saying “critical infrastructure facilities” were hit.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed its missiles destroyed an oil refinery and three fuel storage facilities used to supply Ukrainian troops near Mykolaiv.