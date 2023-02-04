Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Who is performing at the Grammys 2023?

Biggest night in music broadcasts live this Sunday 5 February

Inga Parkel
Saturday 04 February 2023 22:17
Comments
Grammy Awards 2023: Which artists will perform at the ceremony?

It’s finally time for the 65th Grammy Awards to bring together the biggest names in music to celebrate their accomplishments.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, takes place on Sunday (5 February) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and features an incredible lineup of performers.

Already confirmed acts include Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy and Sam Smith with Kim Petras.

DJ Khaled will also take the stage, potentially with Jay-Z, Variety reports. Their “GOD-DID” collaboration with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy is competing in three categories, including Song of the Year.

Additional all-star tributes are expected, with Kacey Musgraves singing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in honour of the late Loretta Lynn.

Recommended

Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will remember Christine McVie with a rendition of her song, “Songbird”, and Quavo and Maverick City Music will perform “Without You” in a homage to Takeoff, who died in a shooting in November.

Questlove has also curated a tribute in honour of 50 years of hip-hop, of which the lineup of artists will be revealed in the coming days.

According to Variety, multi-nominee Taylor Swift will not perform, while the possibility of performances from Adele and Beyoncé remains unknown.

Harry Styles, Lizzo and Brandi Carlile

(Getty Images)

Doja Cat, who currently holds six nods, will be in attendance and walk the red carpet but is not expected to perform.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Nominated stars skipping the 2023 event include Lady Gaga, who’s currently filming Joker 2, and singer-songwriter Finneas, who is on tour in Australia.

Find the full list of nominees here, as well as The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor’s expert predictions for this year’s winners here.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS and Paramount Plus on Sunday 5 February, beginning at 8pm EST/5 pm PST.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in