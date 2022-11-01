Takeoff dead: Migos rapper ‘shot dead’ during party with Quavo – reports
Rap star and his bandmate Quavo were reportedly present during a shooting at a private party
Takeoff, of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.
The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.
His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide.
The Independent has reached out to Takeoff’s representative for comment.
TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.
Migos also includes rapper Offset, who is married to Cardi B. The pair have two children together, plus three others from Offset’s previous relationships.
Takeoff and Quavo recently released a music project as a duo, titled Only Built for Infinity Links.
They released their music video for the song “Messy” on Monday (31 October).
Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his Instagram stories, with Playboi Carti’s “Stop Breathing” playing in the background.
Fans of the rap star have started to pay tribute online.
“Still can’t believe it, he was literally the most unproblematic rapper in the industry,” reads one fan’s tweet, while another said: “R.I.P Takeoff, he was the best of the Migos and was so underrated!”
Boxer Chris Eubank Jr remembered the rapper on Twitter. “I remember Takeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude,” he began. “Can’t believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry.”
More to follow...
