Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Takeoff dead: Migos rapper ‘shot dead’ during party with Quavo – reports

Rap star and his bandmate Quavo were reportedly present during a shooting at a private party

Nicole Vassell
Tuesday 01 November 2022 11:19
Comments
<p>Takeoff’s final Instagram story post</p>

Takeoff’s final Instagram story post

(Instagram / Takeoff)

Takeoff, of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.

The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.

His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide.

The Independent has reached out to Takeoff’s representative for comment.

TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.

Recommended

Migos also includes rapper Offset, who is married to Cardi B. The pair have two children together, plus three others from Offset’s previous relationships.

Takeoff and Quavo recently released a music project as a duo, titled Only Built for Infinity Links.

Takeoff, Offset and Quavo of Migos

(Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

They released their music video for the song “Messy” on Monday (31 October).

Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his Instagram stories, with Playboi Carti’s “Stop Breathing” playing in the background.

Fans of the rap star have started to pay tribute online.

“Still can’t believe it, he was literally the most unproblematic rapper in the industry,” reads one fan’s tweet, while another said: “R.I.P Takeoff, he was the best of the Migos and was so underrated!”

Recommended

Boxer Chris Eubank Jr remembered the rapper on Twitter. “I remember Takeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude,” he began. “Can’t believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry.”

More to follow...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in