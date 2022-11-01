Takeoff killed - latest: Migos rapper shot dead at Houston party
Latest news as tributes pour in
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.
The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.
His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.
TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.
Migos also includes rapper Offset, who is married to Cardi B. The pair have two children together, plus three others from Offset’s previous relationships.
Tributes from fellow rappers Yung Miami and Lecrae
As more information emerges, celebrities and colleagues of the late rapper have expressed their sadness over the death.
Yung Miami of the rap duo City Girls, tweeted “Damn Takeoff” with three heartbreak emojis:
Along with this, Lecrae also shared his thoughts on the situation with a tribute on Twitter:
Police confirm homicide in downtown Houston, early on Tuesday
According to Houston police, a Black male in his 20s was the victim of a shooting at around 2.40am on Tuesday (1 November).
They had been responding to reports of gunshots at a private party held at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, named 810 Billiards & Bowling.
They later added that two other victims were “taken in private vehicles to hospitals.”
Though Takeoff and Quavo were confirmed to be at the gathering, their groupmate Offset is not thought to have been with them.
