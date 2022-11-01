Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667315036

Takeoff killed - latest: Migos rapper shot dead at Houston party

Latest news as tributes pour in

Nicole Vassell
Tuesday 01 November 2022 15:03
Comments
Migos: Takeoff's final Instagram story before fatal shooting

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.

The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.

His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.

TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.

Migos also includes rapper Offset, who is married to Cardi B. The pair have two children together, plus three others from Offset’s previous relationships.

1667314205

Tributes from fellow rappers Yung Miami and Lecrae

As more information emerges, celebrities and colleagues of the late rapper have expressed their sadness over the death.

Yung Miami of the rap duo City Girls, tweeted “Damn Takeoff” with three heartbreak emojis:

Along with this, Lecrae also shared his thoughts on the situation with a tribute on Twitter:

Nicole Vassell1 November 2022 14:50
1667313252

Police confirm homicide in downtown Houston, early on Tuesday

According to Houston police, a Black male in his 20s was the victim of a shooting at around 2.40am on Tuesday (1 November).

They had been responding to reports of gunshots at a private party held at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, named 810 Billiards & Bowling.

They later added that two other victims were “taken in private vehicles to hospitals.”

Though Takeoff and Quavo were confirmed to be at the gathering, their groupmate Offset is not thought to have been with them.

Nicole Vassell1 November 2022 14:34

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in