Takeoff death: Tributes pour in for Migos rapper

Rapper Takeoff, of trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, this morning (1 November) according to US media reports.

The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old.

Takeoff’s group mate rapper Quavo was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting.

TMZ reported that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after playing a game of dice.

The Independent has reached out to Takeoff’s representative for comment.

The rapper had posted a selfie to his Instagram story earlier in the evening with a song titled “Stop Breathing”.

Since the news of his death, tributes have been pouring in for the rapper.

“This is so sad man! The fact that the last song Take Off posted on his Instagram stories was “Stop Breathing” RIP #TakeOff”

Still can’t believe it, he was literally the most unproblematic rapper in the industry,” reads one fan’s tweet, while another said: “R.I.P Takeoff, he was the best of the Migos and was so underrated!”

Boxer Chris Eubank Jr remembered the rapper on Twitter. “I remember Takeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude,” he began. “Can’t believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry.”

“Rest in Peace, Takeoff. 28 years old,” wrote US senate candidate Charles Booker on Twitter. “Praying for his family, friends, community, and everyone impacted by this loss. It just keeps happening.”

“Takeoff probably the most unproblematic rapper. He don’t bother nobody and stay out the way,” tweeted Masika Kalysha.

“Rest in Peace #Takeoff, the hugely talented rapper who left us at just 28 years old... Our prayers go to Takeoff’s family and loved ones,” wrote the World Music Awards.

Meanwhile, on Takeoff’s Instagram page, friends and fans are commenting hoping for the news to be fake.

“Praying to god it’s not true bro. Please don’t let it be true,” commented Ardin Ross, under Takeoff’s most recent post.

More to follow...