Takeoff death - latest: Kanye West pays tribute after video of armed man at Houston party emerges
Latest news as tributes pour in for rapper who was shot dead after attending a private party with his bandmate and uncle Quavo
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November).
The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old.
Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place.
Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present.
An argument emerged, reportedly after a game of dice, and shots were fired. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death has been mourned by industry figures and fans, with tributes for the late rapper pouring in on social media.
Celebrities including James Corden, Drake, SZA, Outkast, and Khloé Kardashian have shared posts remembering the rapper.
As of yet, no suspects have been arrested with Houston police chief Troy Finner calling on witnesses to “step up” with information about the shooting.
The police, as well as fans of the rapper, have urged others to remove graphic videos of the incident that have been circulating online.
Metro Boomin pays tribute to Takeoff
Metro Boomin, who produced Migos’s hit song “Bad and Boujee”, expressed his sadness over Takeoff’s death on Twitter.
“I can’t even really put into words how bright and warming of a genuine soul he was,” reads part of his heartfelt tribute.
James Corden says he’s ‘utterly devastated’ by Takeoff’s death
James Corden says he shared some “unforgettable moments” with Takeoff, and fondly remembered how the US rapper used to refer to him as “Big Drip”.
The host of the US programme The Late Late Show said the artist had “essentially willed Migos into existence” and that they had become “one of the most influential rap groups of this generation”.
Offset pays tribute to Migos bandmate
Offset and Quavo have yet to issue a full statement aftee the death of Takeoff.
However, Offset has paid a subtle tribute to his late Migos bandmate by changing the profile photos on his social media profiles to images of Takeoff.
Artist’s tribute to Takeoff goes viral on TikTok
Artist Rob The Original has gone viral for his astonishing portrait of the late rapper formed out of clothing.
A video of the creator finishing off the portrait has nearly two million views on TikTok at the time of writing.
Autopsy reveals Takeoff was shot more than once
Takeoff was shot multiple times, the coroner’s report confirmed.
The Harris County Medical Examiner confirmed his cause of death was “penetrating gunshot wounds” and ruled his death as a “homicide”.
Read more:
Kanye West honours Takeoff in Twitter tribute
Following the recent reinstatement of his Twitter account, Kanye West followed up his return by posting a photo in honour of Takeoff.
Alongside a picture of him and The Migos rap trio during the earlier release of his Donda 2 album, West wrote, “Love forever”, followed by a subsequent photo of Takeoff, Offset and Quavo, with the caption: “Family.”
‘Now may you rest in perfect peace’: Nicki Minaj pays tribute to Takeoff
Nicki Minaj has become the latest rapper to pay tribute to Takeoff after his death.
The “Superbass” artist shared a photo of the Migos member on her Instagram Story Thursday (3 November).
She wrote in a caption: “Now may you rest in perfect peace.”
Video shows man with a gun at party where Takeoff was shot
A video obtained by TMZ appears to show a person of interest standing with a gun in his pocket moments before Takeoff was fatally shot.
The man is seen standing with a gun as Quavo, Takeoff’s bandmate, gets into an argument with someone.
The same individual can then be seen with the gun drawn before shots are heard.
Police are aware of the footage.
A new mural in Takeoff’s honour has been painted in Atlanta
An underpass in Atlanta, Georgia is now home to a mural of Takeoff.
Takeoff was a native of Lawrenceville, a suburb of Atlanta, along with fellow Migos star Offset.
The mural is located under the John Lewis Freedom Parkway Bridge near Fourth Ward Park.
Los Angeles Lakers basketball team honours Takeoff
The Los Angeles Lakers basketball team is among the latest to honour Takeoff.
In preparation for last night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, it was “all Migos music for the Lakers warm up tonight in a tribute to Takeoff,” tweeted Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.
The Lakers were also team to former basketball player Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.
