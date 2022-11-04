Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667538752

Takeoff death - latest: Kanye West pays tribute after video of armed man at Houston party emerges

Latest news as tributes pour in for rapper who was shot dead after attending a private party with his bandmate and uncle Quavo

Nicole Vassell,Inga Parkel,Tom Murray,Peony Hirwani,Annabel Nugent
Friday 04 November 2022 05:12
Migos: Takeoff's final Instagram story before fatal shooting

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November).

The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old.

Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place.

Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present.

An argument emerged, reportedly after a game of dice, and shots were fired. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death has been mourned by industry figures and fans, with tributes for the late rapper pouring in on social media.

Celebrities including James Corden, Drake, SZA, Outkast, and Khloé Kardashian have shared posts remembering the rapper.

As of yet, no suspects have been arrested with Houston police chief Troy Finner calling on witnesses to “step up” with information about the shooting.

The police, as well as fans of the rapper, have urged others to remove graphic videos of the incident that have been circulating online.

Recommended

1667536890

Metro Boomin pays tribute to Takeoff

Metro Boomin, who produced Migos’s hit song “Bad and Boujee”, expressed his sadness over Takeoff’s death on Twitter.

“I can’t even really put into words how bright and warming of a genuine soul he was,” reads part of his heartfelt tribute.

Peony Hirwani4 November 2022 04:41
1667532874

James Corden says he’s ‘utterly devastated’ by Takeoff’s death

James Corden says he shared some “unforgettable moments” with Takeoff, and fondly remembered how the US rapper used to refer to him as “Big Drip”.

The host of the US programme The Late Late Show said the artist had “essentially willed Migos into existence” and that they had become “one of the most influential rap groups of this generation”.

Read more:

James Corden says he’s ‘utterly devastated’ by Takeoff’s death

The host of the US programme ‘The Late Late Show’ said he shared some ‘unforgettable moments’ with the US rapper, who was shot dead on Tuesday 1 November

Peony Hirwani4 November 2022 03:34
1667527635

Offset pays tribute to Migos bandmate

Offset and Quavo have yet to issue a full statement aftee the death of Takeoff.

However, Offset has paid a subtle tribute to his late Migos bandmate by changing the profile photos on his social media profiles to images of Takeoff.

Read more:

Offset changes Instagram avatar to image of Takeoff after Migos bandmate’s death

Offset and Quavo have yet to comment publicly on their bandmate’s passing

Tom Murray4 November 2022 02:07
1667523255

Artist’s tribute to Takeoff goes viral on TikTok

Artist Rob The Original has gone viral for his astonishing portrait of the late rapper formed out of clothing.

A video of the creator finishing off the portrait has nearly two million views on TikTok at the time of writing.

Tom Murray4 November 2022 00:54
1667518987

Autopsy reveals Takeoff was shot more than once

Takeoff was shot multiple times, the coroner’s report confirmed.

The Harris County Medical Examiner confirmed his cause of death was “penetrating gunshot wounds” and ruled his death as a “homicide”.

Read more:

Tom Murray3 November 2022 23:43
1667508903

Kanye West honours Takeoff in Twitter tribute

Following the recent reinstatement of his Twitter account, Kanye West followed up his return by posting a photo in honour of Takeoff.

Alongside a picture of him and The Migos rap trio during the earlier release of his Donda 2 album, West wrote, “Love forever”, followed by a subsequent photo of Takeoff, Offset and Quavo, with the caption: “Family.”

Inga Parkel3 November 2022 20:55
1667503925

‘Now may you rest in perfect peace’: Nicki Minaj pays tribute to Takeoff

Nicki Minaj has become the latest rapper to pay tribute to Takeoff after his death.

The “Superbass” artist shared a photo of the Migos member on her Instagram Story Thursday (3 November).

She wrote in a caption: “Now may you rest in perfect peace.”

Tom Murray3 November 2022 19:32
1667499200

Video shows man with a gun at party where Takeoff was shot

A video obtained by TMZ appears to show a person of interest standing with a gun in his pocket moments before Takeoff was fatally shot.

The man is seen standing with a gun as Quavo, Takeoff’s bandmate, gets into an argument with someone.

The same individual can then be seen with the gun drawn before shots are heard.

Police are aware of the footage.

Watch here:

Person of interest filmed with a gun moments before Migos member Takeoff’s death

Video footage obtained by TMZ appears to show an unidentified man standing with a gun in his pocket moments before Takeoff was fatally shot. The rapper, who was part of the trio Migos, was killed on Tuesday in Houston, Texas, after attending a private party. A new video identifies a person of interest in the case, who can be seen standing with a gun as Quavo gets into an argument with someone. The same individual can then be seen with the gun drawn before shots are heard. Police are aware of the footage. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Tom Murray3 November 2022 18:13
1667488105

A new mural in Takeoff’s honour has been painted in Atlanta

An underpass in Atlanta, Georgia is now home to a mural of Takeoff.

Takeoff was a native of Lawrenceville, a suburb of Atlanta, along with fellow Migos star Offset.

The mural is located under the John Lewis Freedom Parkway Bridge near Fourth Ward Park.

Nicole Vassell3 November 2022 15:08
1667483230

Los Angeles Lakers basketball team honours Takeoff

The Los Angeles Lakers basketball team is among the latest to honour Takeoff.

In preparation for last night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, it was “all Migos music for the Lakers warm up tonight in a tribute to Takeoff,” tweeted Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

The Lakers were also team to former basketball player Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Inga Parkel3 November 2022 13:47

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in