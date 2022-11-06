Glastonbury tickets 2023 - live updates: Music festival fans prepare for battle as sale time grows near
It’s the most stressful morning of the year
Glastonbury fans are preparing for the second set of tickets for the 2023 festival to go on sale.
The music festival returns to Worthy Farm next summer from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June.
The first round of tickets, which included coach travel, went at 6pm on Thursday (3 November). They sold out in 22 minutes, with many prospective punters reporting that the website didn’t load for them at all.
The remaining Glastonbury tickets will be released on Sunday 6 November at 9am. You must already have registered for tickets to be able to purchase them.
Only tickets bought via SeeTickets will be valid at the festival.
Glastonbury is known for being one of the toughest festivals to get tickets for, with tickets expected to sell out in less than an hour once again.
General tickets go on sale at 9am, three days after the coach options sold out in 15 minutes
It’s almost time
The most stressful day of the year is here for music lovers – that’s right, it’s Glastonbury ticket sale day.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies