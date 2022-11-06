Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667720758

Glastonbury tickets 2023 - live updates: Music festival fans prepare for battle as sale time grows near

It’s the most stressful morning of the year

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 06 November 2022 07:45
Comments
Glastonbury 2023: Five tips to better your chances of securing tickets

Glastonbury fans are preparing for the second set of tickets for the 2023 festival to go on sale.

The music festival returns to Worthy Farm next summer from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June.

The first round of tickets, which included coach travel, went at 6pm on Thursday (3 November). They sold out in 22 minutes, with many prospective punters reporting that the website didn’t load for them at all.

The remaining Glastonbury tickets will be released on Sunday 6 November at 9am. You must already have registered for tickets to be able to purchase them.

Only tickets bought via SeeTickets will be valid at the festival.

Glastonbury is known for being one of the toughest festivals to get tickets for, with tickets expected to sell out in less than an hour once again.

1667720758

General tickets go on sale at 9am, three days after the coach options sold out in 15 minutes

Jacob Stolworthy6 November 2022 07:45
1667720204

It’s almost time

The most stressful day of the year is here for music lovers – that’s right, it’s Glastonbury ticket sale day.

Jacob Stolworthy6 November 2022 07:36

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in