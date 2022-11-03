Glastonbury accommodation: The options for 2023 compared

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

There are a few stand-out images that come to mind when we think about Glastonbury, but none so much as pictures of the seemingly endless fields of colourful tents that festival goers pitch for the five-day event.

This year, Glastonbury returned after a two-year hiatus where it was finally able to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

More than 200,000 people descended on Worthy Farm to watch headliners Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar take to the Pyramid Stage.

While most people opted for the BYO tent route, other accommodation options are also available at the festival – including a luxury “glamping” set-up.

With tickets for the 2023 Glastonbury festival set to go on sale on Thursday 3 November, here’s everything you need to know about where you can stay at Glastonbury (and how to avoid the dreaded portaloos).

Tickets for the 2023 Glastonbury festival go on sale on Thursday 3 November at 6pm GMT for those who buy a ticket plus coach travel.

General admission tickets will go on sale on Sunday 9 November at 9am GMT.

You can purchase a ticket through the official Glastonbury site, but you will need to register your information by 5pm GMT on Monday 31 October.

Those who manage to get a ticket will need to put down a £50 deposit before paying the remaining balance in April 2023.

Hundreds of thousands of festival goers flock to Worthy Farm each year (AFP via Getty Images)

Tickets for the 2023 Glastonbury festival will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee.

If you are booking a ticket and coach option, the coach fare will be in addition to the ticket fare. The cheapest coach ticket is £44 return from Bath, with the most expensive being £140 return from Edinburgh.

What are the accommodation options at Glastonbury?

Whether you buy the ticket with the coach option or a general admission ticket, the camping fields will be included in the price of the ticket which means you are welcome to bring your own tent to camp during the festival.

If you’re not one for pitching a tent, other accommodation options include bringing a campervan or caravan, or booking into a pre-erected tent of one of the festival’s iconic tipis.

Glastonbury Festival tipis pictured in 2009 (Getty Images)

There are a limited number of tipis available to hire, and they are only available to book once you have secured tickets for the 2023 festival.

The tipis, which are the glamping option, see 18ft tipis erected on the southern slopes of the festival site with each tipi able to accommodate up to six adults.

While prices for the 2023 tipis have not been announced, last year’s prices were £1,150 to hire a tipi for five nights.

However it’s worth noting that if you do book a tipi, you will need to bring your own bedding and mats. The Tipi Village does include its own compostable toilets and showers, and a communal fire.

Festival goers cover fields with tents each year (PA)

If you have cash to spare and are OK to not go with an official mode of camping provided by Glastonbury, this year a five-bedroom “tenthouse suite” was offered to festival goers for £24,000.

The camp could sleep up to 10 people and had a private ensuite bathroom with a flushing toilet. The suite also came with a bar, spa and pool, and was located just 10 minutes from gate D at the festival.

Elsewhere, Glasto by Pop-Up Hotel offered one-bedroom “gypsy” caravans for £3,999, and a converted railway carriage for £7,499.

Cube Modular also introduced “insulated glamping pods” that blocked out noise so that festival goers could have a good sleep. The price for these was not revealed.