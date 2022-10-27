Jump to content

Sam Fender’s brother Liam will release his debut single tomorrow

‘Love Will Conquer’ will be released on 28 October alongside a semi-autobiographical music video

Megan Graye
Thursday 27 October 2022 21:00
Sam Fender performs at Glastonbury 2022

Sam Fender’s older brother Liam Fender will release his debut single this week. (Friday 28 October).

The long-time musician will release “Love Will Conquer” on Friday (28 October). The track will be accompanied by a semi-autobiographical music video filmed in North Shields, and starring the actor Jacob Anderton.

News of the single comes with the announcement of Liam’s first ever hometown show at Riverside in Newcastle on Thursday 8 December.

The song’s “universal message of togetherness, belief in better times, and the importance of connection has only grown more poignant amid the turbulence of recent years”, Liam said on the new single.

“Love Will Conquer” is an optimistic take on the world, with the video showing Anderton working during the day and then performing to uninterested audiences in the evenings.

Liam himself also features in the video singing in the pub scattered between shots of Anderton.

“It’s a story that a lot of people in the North East scene know well, as they slog away, trying to get their music out there and doing the gigs that they have to in order to pay the bills,” the singer told NME.

Inspired by the likes of Richard Hawley, Nick Cave, Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen, and John Martyn, Liam says music is instinctive to him, stating: “I haven’t chosen to do this, it’s just in my DNA.”

Liam’s brother, Sam Fender was originally spotted by Ben Howard’s manager while playing a song in the Low Lights Tavern pub that he worked at in North Shields.

He has gone on to achieve great success, including a performance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage this year.

