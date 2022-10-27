Anne Hathaway reacts to Nate being branded the villain of The Devil Wears Prada

Anne Hathaway has shared her thoughts on fans of The Devil Wears Prada branding her character’s boyfriend Nate as the villain of the story.

The actor played the film’s protagonist Andy, an aspiring journalist whose relationship becomes strained when she gets a job as the assistant to a ruthless magazine editor.

“I think that they were both very young and figuring things out, and he did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my twenties, and I hopefully grew out of it,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

