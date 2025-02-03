Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Associated Press reporters Leslie Ambriz and Krysta Fauria apologized on air after cutting off Grammy-winning producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds in order to talk to pop star Chappell Roan on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys.

The awkward moment was widely criticized on social media by fans including Grammy-winner Dionne Warwick, who posted a clip of the incident on X/Twitter with the caption: “13x Grammy Award winning Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds? Am I seeing this correctly?”

In the footage, Babyface is mid-answer when a reporter spots Roan behind him and shouts out: “Chappell! Chappell!”

Babyface handles the rude moment diplomatically, saying: “You guys wanna do that? Go do that.” He quickly leaves before Roan steps in to be interviewed.

“Disrespecting THEE Babyface while interviewing him is absolutely insane,” wrote another X user. “Somebody getting fired!”

Another added: “hey @AP you need to have a serious conversation with your employees. cutting off the musical icon who is babyface and taking his mic abruptly while he was speaking to talk to chappell roan is so incredibly disrespectful and rude. especially during black history month.”

Babyface and Chappell Roan arriving at the 2025 Grammys ( Getty )

The 2025 Grammy Awards are currently underway at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as the world’s biggest stars in pop, rock, and hip-hop gather for a night of celebration and show-stopping performances.

Follow live updates from the 2025 Grammy Awards here.

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter lead a star-studded list of nominees, while comedian Trevor Noah returns to host for the fifth consecutive year. Early winners so far have included The Beatles, Charli XCX, Carpenter and Lamar.

Beyoncé leads with 11 nods for her country-influenced Cowboy Carter making her the most nominated artist of all time, with a total of 99 nominations throughout her career. She was previously tied with her husband, Jay-Z, at 88.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift received yet another Album of the Year nod, this time for her latest hit album, The Tortured Poets Department.

This year’s ceremony takes place against the backdrop of devastating wildfires that have torn through California in recent weeks. In response, the Recording Academy has pledged to use the event to support local relief efforts, ensuring that music’s biggest stage also serves as a platform for solidarity.

As always, the night will be packed with electrifying performances, with Shakira, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, British star RAYE, and viral breakthrough Teddy Swims among those set to take the stage. Meanwhile, Kanye West has already managed to cause controversy thanks to his wife, Bianca Censori’s outfit.