‘A threepeat’: Trevor Noah to host Grammys for third year running

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the Grammys for the third year running.

Noah, who just left his position as host of The Daily Show, has been asked to host the ceremony in 2023, making this his third time hosting the prestigious ceremony.

The comedian announced the news on his social media on Thursday night (15 December) with a montage video of his previous experiences during the ceremonies.

“It’s about to be a three-peat. #GRAMMYs Feb. 5 on CBS!” he captioned the video on Instagram.

The awards, which will take place on 5 February at the Crypto.com Arena in LA, will host huge nominated stars like Beyonce, Kendrik Lamar, Adele and Harry Styles.

Beyonce will arrive at the ceremony with a total of nine nominations for her recent record Renaissance.

You can find the full list of Grammy 2023 nominees here.

The ceremony will be returning to its original home of LA after being forced to move to Las Vegas in 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The news of Noah’s hosting role comes just a week after he presented his final episode of The Daily Show.

The host signed off on his last episode last week (8 December), and paid tribute to the inspirational Black women in his life.

“I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. Who do you think teaches me?” Noah said.

“Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me? From my mom, my gran, my aunts, all these Black women in my life, but then in America as well.”

‘It’s about to be a three-peat,’ wrote the star on Instagram (Getty Images for The Recording A)

He continued: “I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women. Because unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to f*** around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad.”

The show will now go through a trial period where several different hosts will try out to compete for the new position.

The 38-year-old originally announced he was leaving the show back in September, after seven years as host.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” Noah said at the time.

“I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through.

“The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realise that after seven years, my time is up,” added the comedian before thanking fans for their support.